Jio Platforms Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8,939
8,939
8,939
8,939
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,03,352
2,01,498
2,00,191
1,99,009
Net Worth
2,12,291
2,10,437
2,09,130
2,07,948
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5,400
4,999
4,611
3,889
Total Liabilities
2,17,691
2,15,436
2,13,741
2,11,837
Fixed Assets
24,179
24,020
23,334
21,265
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,84,085
1,87,463
1,87,266
1,88,381
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3,514
3,667
3,596
3,233
Networking Capital
1,429
46
-672
-1,076
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
755
710
398
244
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5,260
3,465
1,301
825
Sundry Creditors
-3,376
-2,856
-1,274
-1,407
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,210
-1,273
-1,097
-738
Cash
4,484
240
217
34
Total Assets
2,17,691
2,15,436
2,13,741
2,11,837
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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