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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8,939
8,939
8,939
8,939
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,03,352
2,01,498
2,00,191
1,99,009
Net Worth
2,12,291
2,10,437
2,09,130
2,07,948
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,46,885.3
1,28,218.4
1,09,558.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,46,885.3
1,28,218.4
1,09,558.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2,873.8
1,114.6
617.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,354.45
|15.36
|8,51,860.62
|14,104
|4.67
|60,441
|267.04
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,111
|14.48
|4,50,874.53
|7,249
|4.32
|39,957
|193.82
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,363.3
|18.64
|3,69,953.96
|4,302
|3.96
|15,445
|103.76
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
173.7
|15.22
|1,72,057.34
|2,862.7
|6.71
|18,941.6
|64.16
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,648.7
|40.46
|1,61,598.83
|1,613.8
|3.09
|13,742.4
|221.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mukesh D Ambani
Non Executive Director
Manoj Harjivandas Modi
Managing Director
AKASH MUKESH AMBANI
Non Executive Director
ISHA MUKESH AMBANI
Non Executive Director
Anant M. Ambani
Independent Director
Raminder Singh Gujral
Independent Director
Shumeet Banerji
Independent Director
H Khaitan
Independent Director
Dinesh Hashmukhrai Kanabar
Independent Director
Zia Jaydev Mody
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Savithri Parekh
Office-101,Saffron,,
Panchwati 5 Rasta Ambawadi,
Gujarat - 380006
Tel: +91 22 7967 0000
Website: http://www.jio.com
Email: jpl.investorrelations@jio.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Jio Platforms Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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