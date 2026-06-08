To the Members of Akzo Nobel India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Akzo Nobel India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter A. Revenue recognition including variable consideration [Refer to Note 18 (Revenue from operations) to the Standalone Financial Statements] Our audit procedures included the following: The Company recognises revenue when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the net consideration, which the Company expects to receive for those goods from customers. The sales arrangements are voluminous and in determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of variable consideration, which requires estimation, leading to complexities and application of significant effort and judgment. Obtained an understanding of the process and internal financial controls designed and implemented by the management and tested the design and operating effectiveness of relevant internal financial controls; Considering these significant judgements, estimates and the risk associated with revenue recognition, the matter has been determined to be a key audit matter. We tested sales of goods transactions on a sample basis, by comparing the underlying sales invoices, sales orders and dispatch documents to assess whether revenue was recognised appropriately. We assessed the underlying assumptions and estimates used for determination of variable consideration. We tested rebates and discounts provided to the customers on a sample basis, comparing the same with underlying approvals and terms of the contracts and schemes offered to customers. We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements in respect of revenue recognition.

B. Assessment of ongoing income tax and indirect tax litigations [Refer to Note 27(b) (Contingent liabilities), Note 7 [Non- current tax assets (net)] and Note 13 (Provisions) to the Standalone Financial Statements] Our procedures included the following: As at 31 March 2025, the Company is subjected to a number of significant income tax litigations relating to disallowance of expenses, transfer pricing adjustments etc. and indirect tax litigations relating to various indirect tax statutes (together referred to as "tax litigations"). These matters are in appeal before various judicial forums. Obtained an understanding of the process and internal financial controls designed and implemented by the management and tested the design and operating effectiveness of relevant internal financial controls; The eventual outcome of tax litigations is uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of significant judgement and estimation. The assessment of the tax matters requires application and interpretation of tax laws and reference to applicable judicial pronouncements. Obtained an understanding of the tax litigations through enquiry with the management, including the significant developments, additions and settlements during the year and subsequent to the year-end; . Based on management judgement and advice from external legal and tax consultants and considering the merits of the case, the Company has recognised provisions wherever required and for the balance matters, where the outflow of economic resources is not probable, the tax litigations have been disclosed as contingent liabilities in the Standalone Financial Statements unless the possibility of outflow of resources is considered to be remote. Inspected demand notices received from the tax authorities and evaluated the Companys response to those matters; We identified this matter as a key audit matter as the ultimate outcome of matters is uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of significant judgement, related legal advice including those relating to interpretation of laws and regulations. Obtained independent confirmations from the Companys external tax experts including the status of the significant tax litigations, their views regarding the likely outcome and magnitude of the potential exposure; Involved specialists to evaluate the managements assessment on the likely outcome and potential magnitude on complex or significant tax matters as considered necessary; and Assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures in respect of tax litigations.

C. Appropriateness of the classification and valuation of disposal groups held for sale [Refer to Note 9.1 (Assets classified as held for sale and Liabilities relating to assets classified as held for sale) to the Standalone Financial Statements] Our procedures included the following: During the year, the Company announced its intention to sell its Powder Coatings Business and the International Research Center (together, the "disposal groups") as a going concern, which have been classified as "Assets classified as held for sale and Liabilities relating to assets classified as held for sale" in accordance with Ind AS105 ‘Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations as at 31 March 2025. Obtained an understanding of managements process around identifying and classifying assets/ disposal groups as held for sale. As at 31 March 2025, the carrying amount of these assets was H 3,293 million, representing approximately 11% of the total assets of the Company and the carrying amount of these liabilities was H 811 million, representing 5% of the total liabilities of the Company. Evaluated appropriateness of the classification of the disposal groups based on the criteria set forth in Ind AS 105. The classification and valuation of disposal groups in accordance with Ind AS 105 was considered to be a key audit matter because of the complexities involved and significant management judgement, including in respect of assessment of the likelihood of shareholders approval for the proposed disposals, determination of the dates of classification of the non-current assets as held for sale and the valuation of the disposal groups at the lower of carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell. Perused the approval of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company and read the minutes of their meetings. Inspected the Companys correspondence (i.e., binding offers etc. for the sale of respective disposal groups) with the potential buyer. Evaluated managements assessment of whether the disposal groups held for sale were measured at the lower of the carrying amount and fair value less cost to sell. Perused the valuation report obtained by the management from a valuation expert ("managements expert") and evaluated the independence, competence, capabilities and objectivity of the managements expert. Evaluated the appropriateness of the basis for managements determination of the fair value less costs to sell, including assessing the methodology used by managements expert and corroborating the key assumptions, with the involvement of our valuation expert, wherever considered necessary. Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Further, in the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to verify whether the backup of books of account and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode has been maintained on a daily basis on servers physically located in India during the period 1 April 2024 to 25 March 2025.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2025, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 27 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at 31 March 2025 under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any long-term derivative contracts as at 31 March 2025.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 38(vi) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, Annual Report 2024-25 whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 38(vi) to the financial statements);

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 38(vi) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 38(vi) to the financial statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that

(a) the audit trail at the application level is not maintained in case of modification by certain users with specific access and

(b) the audit log of modification at the database level does not contain pre-modified values and the changes made by certain users. During the course of performing our procedures, other than the aforesaid instances of audit trail not maintained where the question of our commenting does not arise, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Further, the audit trail, to the extent maintained in the prior year, has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Amitesh Dutta Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016 Partner Place: Gurugram Membership Number: 058507 Date: 14 May 2025 UDIN: 25058507BMOCAU6115

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Akzo Nobel India Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Akzo Nobel India Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Amitesh Dutta Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016 Partner Place: Gurugram Membership Number: 058507 Date: 14 May 2025 UDIN: 25058507BMOCAU6115

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Akzo Nobel India Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2025

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 3.1 on Property, plant and equipment to the Standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

(Amount in Rs. Mn)

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Land acquired on lease- cum-sale basis at Mysore 166 Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board No 2016 to 2018 The sale deed will be executed after the lease period upon fulfillment of the conditions specified in the allotment letter. Leasehold land at Thane 7 Akzo Nobel India Limited No 2013 Original title deed is not in the possession of the Company; certified true copy of the deed is available.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the Standalone Financial Statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H 5 crores, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the quarterly returns or statements are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company does not arise.

iii. (a) The Company has made investment in one company, one mutual fund scheme and granted unsecured loans to few employees. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to parties other than subsidiary, are as per the table given below:

Particulars Loans (Amount in Rs. Mn) Employee loans 7 Aggregate amount granted during the year Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case 5

(Also, refer Note 5.2 to the Standalone Financial Statements)

The Company does not have any associate or joint venture. The Company has not made any other investments, granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans to companies / firms / Limited Liability Partnerships/ or any other parties, or stood guarantee, or provided security to companies / firms / Limited Liability Partnerships/ or any other parties.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments /loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted/investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which have fallen due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) There were no loans which were granted during the year, including to promoters/ related parties that were repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the investments made. The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 and therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company to that extent.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance and professional tax, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including sales tax, income tax, service tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Also, refer Note 27(c) to the Standalone Financial Statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund. However, there are no arrears of statutory dues outstanding as at 31 March 2025, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues of provident fund, employees state insurance and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31 March 2025 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. Mn) Amount paid under protest (Rs. Mn) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 108 96 2003-04, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 93 16 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3,554 864 2007-08, 2008-09, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2021-22 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 17 2 2015-16 and 2016-17 Commissioner Appeal/ Joint Commissioner Appeal The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 10 4 1992 to 1994, 2005-06, 2007-08 and 2012-13 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 22 1 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 15 1 2013-14 to 2017-18 Commissioner Appeals The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 65 5 1997 to 2002 Commissioner Appeals State Sales Tax / Value Added Tax as per statutes applicable in various states and The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 104 38 2005-06, 2007- 08, 2008-09 and 2010-11 to 2017-18 First Appellate Authority State Sales Tax / Value Added Tax as per statutes applicable in various states and The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 11 3 2005-06, 2006-07, 2009-10 to 2011- 12 and 2014-15 Second Appellate Authority / Sales Tax Tribunal State Sales Tax / Value Added Tax as per statutes applicable in various states and The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 52 3 1982-83, 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2012-13 Madhya Pradesh High Court and Allahabad High Court The Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 436 22 2017-18 to 2024-25 First Appellate Authority

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) As the Company did not have any loans or other borrowings from any lender during the year, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not raised funds on short-term basis. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting under this clause. As explained by the management, there were certain complaints in respect of which investigations are ongoing as on the date of our report, and our consideration of the complaints having any bearing on our audit is based on the information furnished to us by the management.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.