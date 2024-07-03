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SectorPaints/Varnish
Open₹3,181
Prev. Close₹3,168.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.1
Day's High₹3,181
Day's Low₹3,181
52 Week's High₹3,915.5
52 Week's Low₹2,658.7
Book Value₹712.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,486.37
P/E7.52
EPS421.1
Divi. Yield0
The business reported a total expenditure of ₹745 Crore for the quarter. This was lower than ₹860 Crore posted in the same quarter of previous year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ahluwalia Contracts, NBCC India, Reliance Industries, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NHPC Limited, Akzo Nobel, ABB India, etc.
Following the completion of the deal, ICI will be restricted by a 30-day lock-up period on its remaining shareholding, preventing further stake sales during this time.
Back in June, Akzo Nobel’s promoters announced their decision to exit the India business by selling their entire holding to JSW Paints.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,283.2
1,283.7
1,270.1
1,213.3
Net Worth
1,328.7
1,329.2
1,315.6
1,258.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,148.6
2,421.4
2,661.8
2,719.3
yoy growth (%)
30.03
-9.03
-2.11
5.7
Raw materials
-1,878.4
-1,322.7
-1,442.5
-1,526.1
As % of sales
59.65
54.62
54.19
56.12
Employee costs
-263.2
-251.1
-255.1
-276.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
364.7
278.2
328.4
281.2
Depreciation
-75.9
-75.5
-79
-58.2
Tax paid
-76.7
-70.6
-85.8
-77.5
Working capital
-64.2
126.1
370.4
19.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.03
-9.03
-2.11
5.7
Op profit growth
26.87
-10.1
26.74
-8.94
EBIT growth
31.43
-14.56
18.61
-11.88
Net profit growth
39.69
-12.55
-40.73
62.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,599.2
4,069.3
3,961.6
3,802.1
3,148.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,599.2
4,069.3
3,961.6
3,802.1
3,148.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,944.4
27.6
35.8
27.4
24.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,659.2
|58.41
|2,55,074.67
|1,160.74
|1.03
|7,894.05
|216.65
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
491.9
|50.52
|57,256.57
|327.28
|0.81
|2,504
|54.39
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
210.67
|25.68
|17,071.96
|120.86
|1.78
|1,873.44
|82.79
JSW Dulux Ltd
JSWDULUX
3,168.1
|7.52
|14,414.19
|69.9
|0
|883.3
|525.47
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
930.65
|29.6
|4,433.12
|57.34
|0.54
|397.91
|247.99
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Hemant Sahai
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajiv Rajgopal
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
R Krishna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajiv L Jha
Whole-time Director
Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla
Independent Director
Anil Chaudhry
Independent Director
Namrata Kaul
Additional Director
Kaustubh Kulkarni
Additional Director
Sutapa Banerjee
801A South City Business Park,
770 Anandapur Easter.Metropoli,
West Bengal - 700701
Tel: 91-33-22267462
Website: http://www.akzonobel.co.in
Email: investor.india@akzonobel.com, r.guha@akzonobel.com
P-22,
Bondel Road,
Kolkata - 700 019
Tel: 91-33-40116700/22806
Website: www.cbmsl.com
Email: rta@cbmsl.com
Summary
Akzo Nobel India Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Indian Explosives Limited on March 12, 1954, which got the name of the Company changed to Akzo Nobel India Limited in February 2010. Since then, ...
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Reports by JSW Dulux Ltd
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