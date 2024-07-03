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JSW Dulux Ltd Share Price Live

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3,181
(0.41%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:50 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,181
  • Day's High3,181
  • 52 Wk High3,915.5
  • Prev. Close3,168.1
  • Day's Low3,181
  • 52 Wk Low 2,658.7
  • Turnover (lac)4.1
  • P/E7.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value712.61
  • EPS421.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,486.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

JSW Dulux Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paints/Varnish

Open

₹3,181

Prev. Close

₹3,168.1

Turnover(Lac.)

₹4.1

Day's High

₹3,181

Day's Low

₹3,181

52 Week's High

₹3,915.5

52 Week's Low

₹2,658.7

Book Value

₹712.61

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,486.37

P/E

7.52

EPS

421.1

Divi. Yield

0

JSW Dulux Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2025

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14 May 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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30 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 156

Record Date: 11 Aug, 2025

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JSW Dulux Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Imperial Chemicals may pare 9% stake in Akzo Nobel

Imperial Chemicals may pare 9% stake in Akzo Nobel

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The business reported a total expenditure of ₹745 Crore for the quarter. This was lower than ₹860 Crore posted in the same quarter of previous year.

17 Dec 2025|07:51 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 17th December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th December 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ahluwalia Contracts, NBCC India, Reliance Industries, etc.

17 Dec 2025|06:26 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 7th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 7th November 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NHPC Limited, Akzo Nobel, ABB India, etc.

7 Nov 2025|07:02 AM
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Imperial Chemical to Sell 5% Stake in Akzo Nobel India via ₹742.7 Crore Block Deal

Imperial Chemical to Sell 5% Stake in Akzo Nobel India via ₹742.7 Crore Block Deal

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Following the completion of the deal, ICI will be restricted by a 30-day lock-up period on its remaining shareholding, preventing further stake sales during this time.

25 Sep 2025|10:16 AM
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CCI Approves JSW Paints’ Acquisition of Up to 75% Stake in Akzo Nobel India

CCI Approves JSW Paints’ Acquisition of Up to 75% Stake in Akzo Nobel India

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Back in June, Akzo Nobel’s promoters announced their decision to exit the India business by selling their entire holding to JSW Paints.

17 Sep 2025|10:23 AM
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JSW Dulux Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:33 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.20%

Non-Promoter- 30.22%

Institutions: 30.21%

Non-Institutions: 8.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

JSW Dulux Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

45.5

45.5

45.5

45.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,283.2

1,283.7

1,270.1

1,213.3

Net Worth

1,328.7

1,329.2

1,315.6

1,258.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,148.6

2,421.4

2,661.8

2,719.3

yoy growth (%)

30.03

-9.03

-2.11

5.7

Raw materials

-1,878.4

-1,322.7

-1,442.5

-1,526.1

As % of sales

59.65

54.62

54.19

56.12

Employee costs

-263.2

-251.1

-255.1

-276.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

364.7

278.2

328.4

281.2

Depreciation

-75.9

-75.5

-79

-58.2

Tax paid

-76.7

-70.6

-85.8

-77.5

Working capital

-64.2

126.1

370.4

19.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.03

-9.03

-2.11

5.7

Op profit growth

26.87

-10.1

26.74

-8.94

EBIT growth

31.43

-14.56

18.61

-11.88

Net profit growth

39.69

-12.55

-40.73

62.18

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,599.2

4,069.3

3,961.6

3,802.1

3,148.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,599.2

4,069.3

3,961.6

3,802.1

3,148.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,944.4

27.6

35.8

27.4

24.7

JSW Dulux Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,659.2

58.412,55,074.671,160.741.037,894.05216.65

Berger Paints India Ltd

BERGEPAINT

491.9

50.5257,256.57327.280.812,50454.39

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANSAINER

210.67

25.6817,071.96120.861.781,873.4482.79

JSW Dulux Ltd

JSWDULUX

3,168.1

7.5214,414.1969.90883.3525.47

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDIGOPNTS

930.65

29.64,433.1257.340.54397.91247.99

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JSW Dulux Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Hemant Sahai

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajiv Rajgopal

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

R Krishna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajiv L Jha

Whole-time Director

Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla

Independent Director

Anil Chaudhry

Independent Director

Namrata Kaul

Additional Director

Kaustubh Kulkarni

Additional Director

Sutapa Banerjee

Registered Office

801A South City Business Park,

770 Anandapur Easter.Metropoli,

West Bengal - 700701

Tel: 91-33-22267462

Website: http://www.akzonobel.co.in

Email: investor.india@akzonobel.com, r.guha@akzonobel.com

Registrar Office

P-22,

Bondel Road,

Kolkata - 700 019

Tel: 91-33-40116700/22806

Website: www.cbmsl.com

Email: rta@cbmsl.com

Summary

Akzo Nobel India Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Indian Explosives Limited on March 12, 1954, which got the name of the Company changed to Akzo Nobel India Limited in February 2010. Since then, ...
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Reports by JSW Dulux Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the JSW Dulux Ltd share price today?

The JSW Dulux Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3181 today.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Dulux Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSW Dulux Ltd is ₹14486.37 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of JSW Dulux Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JSW Dulux Ltd is 7.52 and 6.02 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JSW Dulux Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSW Dulux Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSW Dulux Ltd is ₹2658.7 and ₹3915.5 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of JSW Dulux Ltd?

JSW Dulux Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.80%, 3 Years at 9.80%, 1 Year at -2.93%, 6 Month at -9.22%, 3 Month at 16.71% and 1 Month at 7.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JSW Dulux Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JSW Dulux Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.20 %
Institutions - 30.22 %
Public - 8.58 %

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