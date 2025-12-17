To hold the 71 st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, 4 th August 2025 at 2:30 P.M. through Video Conference (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Details and instructions to attend, vote and view the proceedings of the AGM are given in the AGM Notice, which would be sent later Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 26th July 2025 to Monday, 4th August 2025 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 71 st AGM. Please find attached Notice of the 71st AGM of the Company alongwith the Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2025) Please find attached a letter issued to shareholders who have not registered their email addresses with the Company/RTA/DP (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :03.07.2025) Please find attached the brief proceedings of the 71st AGM of the Company held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/08/2025) Please find attached the e-voting results, scrutinizers report, and link to the recording of the webcast. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05.08.2025) Please find attached the transcript of the proceedings of the 71st AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.08.2025)