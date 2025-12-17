|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|4 Aug 2025
|14 May 2025
|To hold the 71 st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, 4 th August 2025 at 2:30 P.M. through Video Conference (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Details and instructions to attend, vote and view the proceedings of the AGM are given in the AGM Notice, which would be sent later Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 26th July 2025 to Monday, 4th August 2025 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 71 st AGM. Please find attached Notice of the 71st AGM of the Company alongwith the Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2025) Please find attached a letter issued to shareholders who have not registered their email addresses with the Company/RTA/DP (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :03.07.2025) Please find attached the brief proceedings of the 71st AGM of the Company held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/08/2025) Please find attached the e-voting results, scrutinizers report, and link to the recording of the webcast. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05.08.2025) Please find attached the transcript of the proceedings of the 71st AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.08.2025)
The business reported a total expenditure of ₹745 Crore for the quarter. This was lower than ₹860 Crore posted in the same quarter of previous year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ahluwalia Contracts, NBCC India, Reliance Industries, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NHPC Limited, Akzo Nobel, ABB India, etc.
Following the completion of the deal, ICI will be restricted by a 30-day lock-up period on its remaining shareholding, preventing further stake sales during this time.
Back in June, Akzo Nobel’s promoters announced their decision to exit the India business by selling their entire holding to JSW Paints.
If the entire offer is accepted, the transaction would translate to a cash outflow of approximately ₹3,929.06 crore by JSW Paints.
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.
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