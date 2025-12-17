|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2026
|30 Apr 2026
|JSW Dulux Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Dividend if any for the FY 2025-26 Attached the outcome of board meeting held today, 13th May 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 13.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|23 Mar 2026
|17 Mar 2026
|Akzo Nobel India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Employees Stock Option Plan Outcome of Board meeting approving ESOP 2026 The Board, at its meeting held on 23rd March 2026, approved the JSW Dulux Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2026 subject to approval of shareholders through postal ballot (E-voting only). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2026
|9 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results Please find attached the outcome of Board meeting held on 2nd February 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 02.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|28 Jan 2026
|Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th January 2026 pertaining to proposed change of name, consequent changes in Memorandum and Articles of Association, and approval for seeking of shareholders approval through postal ballot (e-voting) process.
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2026
|9 Jan 2026
|Please find attached the outcome of board meeting held on 9th January 2026
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|12 Nov 2025
|Akzo Nobel India Board approves related party transactions with Akzo Nobel N.V. pertaining to performance coatings intellectual property license and corporate brand license as approved and recommended by the Audit Committee, in its meeting held on 12th November 2025
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2025
|15 Oct 2025
|Akzo Nobel India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 Please find attached unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 approved by the Board at its meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Aug 2025
|15 Jul 2025
|Akzo Nobel India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 and interim dividend if any. Pls find attached outcome of Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2025
|27 Jun 2025
|Please find attached outcome of board meeting held on 27th June 2025 Please find attached intimation regarding execution of Share Purchase Agreement between the Promoters of the Company and JSW Paints Limited Please find attached a disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Board Meeting
|12 Jun 2025
|12 Jun 2025
|Please find attached an update under Regulation 30
The business reported a total expenditure of ₹745 Crore for the quarter. This was lower than ₹860 Crore posted in the same quarter of previous year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ahluwalia Contracts, NBCC India, Reliance Industries, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NHPC Limited, Akzo Nobel, ABB India, etc.
Following the completion of the deal, ICI will be restricted by a 30-day lock-up period on its remaining shareholding, preventing further stake sales during this time.
Back in June, Akzo Nobel’s promoters announced their decision to exit the India business by selling their entire holding to JSW Paints.
If the entire offer is accepted, the transaction would translate to a cash outflow of approximately ₹3,929.06 crore by JSW Paints.
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.
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