|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 Aug 2025
|11 Aug 2025
|11 Aug 2025
|156
|1560
|Special
|Declared a one-time Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 156/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Six only) per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 out of the retained earnings of the Company as on 30th June 2025 and including the income realized from slump sale transactions (as earlier approved by the shareholders) of the Company, for the purpose of expediency. This Special Interim Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from today
|Dividend
|14 May 2025
|25 Jul 2025
|25 Jul 2025
|30
|300
|Final
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 14th May 2025, have, inter alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results and financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025, recommended the final dividend for FY 2024-25, and fixed the date of AGM, record date and book closure dates. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 30/- (Rupees Thirty only) per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25. The said Final Dividend would be paid once approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming 71 st Annual General Meeting of the Company. The total dividend for the said financial year aggregates to Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) per share, including Interim Dividend of Rs. 70/- (Rupees Seventy only) per share as declared by the Board on 7th November 2024 which was paid subsequently.
The business reported a total expenditure of ₹745 Crore for the quarter. This was lower than ₹860 Crore posted in the same quarter of previous year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ahluwalia Contracts, NBCC India, Reliance Industries, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NHPC Limited, Akzo Nobel, ABB India, etc.
Following the completion of the deal, ICI will be restricted by a 30-day lock-up period on its remaining shareholding, preventing further stake sales during this time.
Back in June, Akzo Nobel’s promoters announced their decision to exit the India business by selling their entire holding to JSW Paints.
If the entire offer is accepted, the transaction would translate to a cash outflow of approximately ₹3,929.06 crore by JSW Paints.
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.
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