The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 14th May 2025, have, inter alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results and financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025, recommended the final dividend for FY 2024-25, and fixed the date of AGM, record date and book closure dates. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 30/- (Rupees Thirty only) per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25. The said Final Dividend would be paid once approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming 71 st Annual General Meeting of the Company. The total dividend for the said financial year aggregates to Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) per share, including Interim Dividend of Rs. 70/- (Rupees Seventy only) per share as declared by the Board on 7th November 2024 which was paid subsequently.