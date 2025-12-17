To hold the 71 st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, 4 th August 2025 at 2:30 P.M. through Video Conference (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Details and instructions to attend, vote and view the proceedings of the AGM are given in the AGM Notice, which would be sent later Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 26th July 2025 to Monday, 4th August 2025 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 71 st AGM.