JUBILANT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)