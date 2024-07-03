Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,725
Prev. Close₹1,709.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹444.49
Day's High₹1,725
Day's Low₹1,624.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,184.94
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.07
15.07
15.03
15.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
293.24
291.03
279.95
280.12
Net Worth
308.31
306.1
294.98
295.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.98
18.73
23.72
yoy growth (%)
-100
-94.76
-21
-22.65
Raw materials
0
0
-7.31
-8.76
As % of sales
0
0
39.05
36.94
Employee costs
0
-1.59
-1.08
-1.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-2.77
-1.45
38.1
Depreciation
0
-0.08
-0.1
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-10.22
8.5
-1.76
-1.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-94.76
-21
-22.65
Op profit growth
-100
37.1
-24.92
468.83
EBIT growth
-100
85.92
-103.81
-6,762.47
Net profit growth
-85.15
90.65
-103.82
-3,618.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,250.87
1,470.54
1,162.44
618.73
540.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,250.87
1,470.54
1,162.44
618.73
540.97
Other Operating Income
2.39
2.38
3.36
2.46
2.45
Other Income
1.39
12.22
0.97
3.15
1.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,459.8
|62.14
|1,48,493.42
|547.39
|1.47
|3,284.8
|104.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,674.4
|44.25
|79,286.23
|507.06
|0
|3,498.93
|427.74
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,869.5
|106.43
|58,631.71
|85.2
|0
|614.33
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,492.6
|55.43
|38,318.43
|171
|0
|1,211
|647.24
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
6,863.5
|71.46
|35,216.02
|135.03
|0.22
|626.51
|714.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Priyavrat Bhartia
Non Executive Director
Shamit Bhartia
Independent Director
Shivpriya Nanda
Independent Director
R S Sharma
Independent Director
Ravinder Pal Sharma
Independent Director
Sanjanthi Sajan
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Mohandeep Singh
Bhartiagram,
District Jyotiba Phoolay Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 244223
Tel: 91-5924-252351-60
Website: http://www.jubilantindustries.com
Email: investorsjil@jubl.com
Alankit Heights,
1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: rta@alankit.com
Summary
Jubilant Industries Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2007 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as a Private Limited Company with the name Hitech Shiksha Private Limited. On March 16, 2010, the Company bec...
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Reports by Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged
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