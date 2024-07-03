iifl-logo

Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
1,633.5
(-4.46%)
Oct 25, 2024|05:30:00 AM

Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹1,725

Prev. Close

₹1,709.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹444.49

Day's High

₹1,725

Day's Low

₹1,624.35

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,184.94

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jubilant Industries Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jubilant Industries Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:47 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.49%

Foreign: 0.48%

Indian: 74.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 24.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.07

15.07

15.03

15.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

293.24

291.03

279.95

280.12

Net Worth

308.31

306.1

294.98

295.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.98

18.73

23.72

yoy growth (%)

-100

-94.76

-21

-22.65

Raw materials

0

0

-7.31

-8.76

As % of sales

0

0

39.05

36.94

Employee costs

0

-1.59

-1.08

-1.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-2.77

-1.45

38.1

Depreciation

0

-0.08

-0.1

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-10.22

8.5

-1.76

-1.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-94.76

-21

-22.65

Op profit growth

-100

37.1

-24.92

468.83

EBIT growth

-100

85.92

-103.81

-6,762.47

Net profit growth

-85.15

90.65

-103.82

-3,618.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,250.87

1,470.54

1,162.44

618.73

540.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,250.87

1,470.54

1,162.44

618.73

540.97

Other Operating Income

2.39

2.38

3.36

2.46

2.45

Other Income

1.39

12.22

0.97

3.15

1.68

Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,459.8

62.141,48,493.42547.391.473,284.8104.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,674.4

44.2579,286.23507.0603,498.93427.74

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,869.5

106.4358,631.7185.20614.33495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,492.6

55.4338,318.4317101,211647.24

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

NAVINFLUOR

6,863.5

71.4635,216.02135.030.22626.51714.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Priyavrat Bhartia

Non Executive Director

Shamit Bhartia

Independent Director

Shivpriya Nanda

Independent Director

R S Sharma

Independent Director

Ravinder Pal Sharma

Independent Director

Sanjanthi Sajan

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Mohandeep Singh

Registered Office

Bhartiagram,

District Jyotiba Phoolay Nagar,

Uttar Pradesh - 244223

Tel: 91-5924-252351-60

Website: http://www.jubilantindustries.com

Email: investorsjil@jubl.com

Registrar Office

Alankit Heights,

1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: rta@alankit.com

Summary

Jubilant Industries Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2007 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as a Private Limited Company with the name Hitech Shiksha Private Limited. On March 16, 2010, the Company bec...
Read More

Reports by Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Industries Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.