June Industries Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE - C TO BOARDS REPORT

OVERVIEW OF COMPANY:

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Limited is into the business of providing Information Technology Related Services and software sales. The Company is Non-Government Public Limited Company incorporated in India having its registered office in Mumbai, Maharashtra and Corporate office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and listed at BSE Limited.

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

The Indian technology and services industry continues to evolve as a key enabler of global digital transformation. FY 2024-25 marks a critical phase where the focus has shifted beyond cost optimization and automation toward innovation-led growth, digital reimagination, and sustainability. Businesses across sectors are leveraging digital technologies not only to improve internal efficiencies but also to create new revenue streams and enhance customer engagement.

Strategic Technology Investments

Enterprises are accelerating investments in advanced digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI, Machine Learning (ML), Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics. Generative AI has emerged as a transformative force, with enterprises prioritizing its adoption for productivity gains, customer personalization, and new product/service offerings. This trend is expected to dominate digital agendas over the next 12-18 months.

Market Performance and Growth Outlook

According to NASSCOMs Strategic Review 2024, the Indian technology industry (including hardware) is estimated to have achieved a revenue of USD 254 billion in FY 2023-24, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 3.8%. For FY 2024-25, the growth outlook remains cautiously optimistic, driven by renewed enterprise demand, increased global outsourcing, and sector-specific digitization initiatives. Exports are poised to grow beyond USD 200 billion, underpinned by demand from North America, Europe, and APAC, especially in manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI sectors. The domestic technology sector is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 5-6%, supported by government digital initiatives, smart infrastructure projects, and rising cloud adoption among Indian enterprises.

Hiring and Talent Landscape

Despite global macroeconomic headwinds, the Indian IT-BPM industry continues to be a net job creator. In FY 2023-24, the industry added approximately 60,000 jobs, taking the total technology workforce to 5.43 million. For FY 2024-25, talent demand is expected to grow further, particularly in areas such as AI/ML, full-stack development, cloud architecture, and cybersecurity.

Geopolitical and Regulatory Environment

While geopolitical uncertainties and global inflation continue to influence IT budgets and investment timelines, India remains a preferred outsourcing destination due to its large talent pool, cost competitiveness, and maturing digital ecosystem. Moreover, favorable government policies under Digital India, Startup India, and PLI schemes are boosting innovation, ease of doing business, and indigenous product development.

Sectoral Drivers

The key growth sectors driving demand for technology solutions in FY 2024-25 include:

• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecom and Media

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing and Retail

• Government and Public Sector

These industries are increasingly adopting digital platforms to enhance resilience, improve service delivery, and meet evolving customer expectations.

Source: https://community.nasscom.in/communities/nasscom-insights/rewiring-growth-changing-tech-landscape-strategic-review-2025

2. OPPORTUNITIES:

In FY 2024-25, the Company remains committed to harnessing the vast opportunities arising from the accelerating pace of digital transformation across industries. With enterprises and consumers alike embracing digital-first models, the Company is strategically positioned to deliver innovative, scalable, and customer-centric technology solutions. The growing demand for hyper-personalized digital experiences, data-driven decision-making, and real-time service delivery presents significant potential for the Company to expand its service offerings and enter new markets. By leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and IoT, the Company aims to deliver differentiated value to its clients across sectors.

A strong emphasis is placed on delivering context-aware, customized solutions that align with client-specific needs, ensuring seamless integration with their digital ecosystems. This approach strengthens client relationships and enhances long-term value creation.

Moreover, the Companys strategic alignment between business functions and technology leadership fosters a collaborative culture focused on innovation, agility, and outcome-based delivery. This integration enables the Company to anticipate market trends, respond swiftly to dynamic customer requirements, and extract greater value from technology investments.

As organizations continue to prioritize digital resilience and transformation, the Company views FY 2024-25 as a year of expanded opportunities to:

• Deepen client engagement through value-added solutions,

• Tap into high-growth sectors such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing,

• Strengthen its position in global and domestic markets, and

• Drive sustainable and inclusive digital growth.

The Companys forward-looking strategy ? anchored in innovation, flexibility, and customer experience ? ensures its readiness to capitalize on the evolving digital ecosystem and maintain a competitive edge.

The Company is planning to diversify the existing business activities into the packaging of medical instruments segments under the flagship of new management of the Company.

3. FINANCIAL CONDITION AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

a. Share Capital

The Company presently have one class of shares. The Authorized Share Capital is 15,00,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 1/- each, constituting to Rs. 15,00,00,000/- and Paid up Capital is 4,77,22,000 Equity shares of Rs. 1/- each constituting to Rs. 4,77,22,000/-.

There were no increase in the issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company during the year under review.

b. Shareholder Funds

The total shareholder funds were Rs. 63.95 Lakhs as at 31st March, 2025 against Rs. 63.98 Lakhs as of the previous year ended 31st March, 2024 with a decrease of 4.48% on Year to Year basis.

c. Profit & Loss account

The profit/loss after tax (PAT) for the year ended 31st March, 2025 stands at Rs. (0.03) Lakhs.

d. Fixed Assets

As per the Financial Statements during the Financial Year 2024-2025, the Company does not have any fixed assets.

e. Net Worth

The Return on Net worth (RONW) for the year ended 31st March, 2025 stood at (4.69%)

f. Income

The aggregate revenue from operations of the Company stood at Rs. 19.20 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

The above revenue was derived from income from projects and services & Software sales with a contribution of Rs.3.60 Lakhs and Rs.15.60 Lakhs respectively.

g. Earnings before Interest, Tax and Depreciation (EBITDA)

The Company achieved Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA) of Rs. (0.03) Lakhs against loss of Rs.(2.96) Lakhs as of the previous year.

h. Earnings per share (EPS)

Earnings per share (EPS) for the year ended 31st March, 2025 is Rs. (0.000) against Earning per share of Rs.( 0.006) in previous year.

4. SEGMENT WISE / PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE:

As the Company is operating in single segment, product wise / segment wise disclosure of performance is not required to be made.

5. RISKS, CONCERNS AND THREATS:

Your Company being in the IT Business is exposed to a wide variety of connected and interconnected risks. Operating in an uncertain and ever-changing environment, there are various types of risks that threaten the existence of a Company like Strategic Risk, Technology Risk, Business Risk, Finance Risk, Environment Risk, Personnel Risk, Operational Risk, Reputation Risk, Regulatory Risk, Geography Risk, Competition Risk, Obsolescence Risk, cyber security risk etc. Your Company aims at identifying and assessing risk at appropriate time to maximize shareholders value by achieving appropriate trade-off between risk & return. The Company has established robust Risk Management framework through which risk are assessed and managed at various levels.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has aligned its current systems of internal financial control with the requirement of Section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013. It includes policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, thereby covering not only the controls pertaining to financial statements but also include strategic and operational controls pervasive across the entire business. The Company has an Internal Control System which commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use, executing transactions with proper authorization and ensuring compliance with corporate policies. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Auditor reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board. The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of the internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. They also periodically evaluate and test the efficacy and adequacy of internal controls. The internal control systems also aim to strengthen the overall assurance practices, processes and controls. Significant audit observations and follow up actions thereon, if any, are reported to the Audit Committee. The Internal Control systems are designed to provide assurances on an ongoing basis so that the business operations function efficiently and ensure that applicable laws, rules, regulations and policies of the Company are followed and their liability of financial reporting is safeguarded. The Statutory Auditors of the Company have audited the financial statements forming part of this Annual Report and have issued an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

7. BUSINESS OUTLOOK:

The Indian Information Technology (IT) and Software Services industry continues to be a cornerstone of the countrys economic growth and global positioning. Over the years, it has transformed India into one of the most attractive destinations for technology investment and innovation. In FY 2024-25, the sector maintains its trajectory of strong growth, contributing approximately 7% to Indias GDP, and reaffirming its role as a key driver of economic transformation.

India remains the top global offshoring destination for IT services, backed by its proven track record in delivering cost-effective, high-quality, and reliable solutions to clients across the world. The industrys capabilities span both onshore and offshore deliv ery models, with a growing focus on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI, Cloud, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Internet of Things (IoT), which are reshaping service offerings and creating new value streams.

According to estimates for FY 2023-24, the Indian IT-BPM (Information Technology and Business Process Management) industry, excluding e-commerce, is projected to reach USD 254 billion, with exports accounting for approximately USD 200 billion. The sector continues to be a major contributor to Indias foreign exchange earnings and global economic engagement.

In terms of employment, the IT-ITeS sector remains a significant job creator, with the workforce expanding to 5.43 million professionals, including 60,000 net new additions over the previous fiscal year. Importantly, women constitute 36% of the industrys total workforce, reflecting growing diversity and inclusion in the sector.

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), continues to play a proactive role in strengthening the sector by:

• Facilitating strategic initiatives to promote innovation and entrepreneurship,

• Supporting infrastructure development and digital skilling programs,

• Encouraging research and development (R&D) in emerging technologies, and

• Advancing policies to position India as a global digital powerhouse.

Looking ahead to FY 2024-25, the Indian IT and software services industry is poised to capitalize on rising global demand, rapid digital transformation across sectors, and enhanced domestic adoption of digital technologies. With its robust talent base, favorable policy environment, and growing global footprint, the industry is well-positioned to achieve sustained growth, create high-value employment opportunities, and strengthen Indias position in the global digital economy.

Source: https://www.meity.gov.in/content/software-and-services-sector

8. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company follows the philosophy of achieving mutually beneficial and all-inclusive growth & thus values its human resources as its biggest asset. The employees are provided a fair environment supported by transparent policies to foster their personal growth along with attainment of corporate objectives. It encourages all employees to strike a perfect work life balance. The Company would like to place on record, sincere appreciation for the valuable contribution and support of all its employees towards the performance and growth of the Company. Your Company is happy to have a management team comprising of professionals with a proven track record. There have been no material developments in Human Resources during the Financial Year 2024-2025. The Company continues to remain focused and sensitive to the role of human resources in optimizing results in all its areas of working and its industrial relations also continue to be cordial.

9. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFOR:

Details of Key Financial Ratios and any change in Return on Net Worth of the Company including explanations therefore are given below:

Ratio 31st March, 2025 31st March, 2024 % change* Current Ratio 0.22 2.15 (89.55%) Debt- Equity Ratio This ratio is not applicable to the Company as there is no debt raised by the Company Debt Service Coverage ratio This ratio is not applicable to the Company as there is no debt raised by the Company Return on Equity ratio (0.00) (0.05) 99.05% Inventory Turnover ratio This ratio is not applicable to the Company as the Company does not hold inventory Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio This ratio is not relevant as there are no major customer balances outstanding in current year and previous year. Trade Payable Turnover Ratio This ratio is not applicable to the Company does not have any trade payables Net Capital Turnover Ratio (10.53) 3.69 (>100%) Net Profit ratio (0.00) (0.16) 99.05% Return on Capital Employed (0.00) (0.05) 99.68% Return on Investment This ratio is not applicable as the Company investment which generate return on investment does not have any

Notes: The major reason for variation in Current Ratio and Net Capital Turnover Ratio is mainly due to increased payables for expenses. The major reason for change in profitability and margin related ratios is mainly due to the reason that the profit / (loss) for the current year is impacted due to penalty charged by BSE Limited and increased employee benefit expenses. * The numbers in brackets represent that the numbers are in negative.