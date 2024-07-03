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June Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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5.55
(4.91%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open5.55
  • Day's High5.55
  • 52 Wk High12.5
  • Prev. Close5.29
  • Day's Low5.55
  • 52 Wk Low 4.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

June Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹5.55

Prev. Close

₹5.29

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.44

Day's High

₹5.55

Day's Low

₹5.55

52 Week's High

₹12.5

52 Week's Low

₹4.2

Book Value

₹0.03

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

June Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Aug, 2025

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24 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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June Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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June Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:28 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 38.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

June Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.77

4.77

4.77

4.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.13

-4.13

-4.1

-4.11

Net Worth

0.64

0.64

0.67

0.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.19

0.18

0.2

0.18

yoy growth (%)

5.44

-7.64

11.52

16.5

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.08

-0.09

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.1

0.01

0.01

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.25

0.02

0.03

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.44

-7.64

11.52

16.5

Op profit growth

-870.66

-7.74

-69.59

6.29

EBIT growth

-799.9

1.58

-70.29

6.57

Net profit growth

-15,850.44

-18.03

-66.46

6.57

View Ratios

No Record Found

June Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT June Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Kalpesh Bipin Sheth

E D & Wholetime Director

Heena Kalpesh Sheth

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Samir Ambavi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hardik Bauva

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hiren Mahendra Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mandar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VARSHA SAWANT

Registered Office

Pushpawati Building No2 II Flr,

Chandanwadi Girgaon Road,

Maharashtra - 400002

Tel: -

Website: http://www.kashyaptele-medicines.com

Email: investor.relations@kashyaptele-medicines.com

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,

Ahmedabad-380006

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Limited was erstwhile incorporated under the name Jindal Online.Com Limited on February 20, 1995 by a techno-entrepreneur Dr.Yamunadutt Agarwa. The Company is an associate of Ji...
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Reports by June Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the June Industries Ltd share price today?

The June Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of June Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of June Industries Ltd is ₹26.49 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of June Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of June Industries Ltd is 0 and 145.37 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of June Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a June Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of June Industries Ltd is ₹4.2 and ₹12.5 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of June Industries Ltd?

June Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.99%, 3 Years at 52.01%, 1 Year at -32.40%, 6 Month at -31.65%, 3 Month at 15.38% and 1 Month at 4.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of June Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of June Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.93 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 38.01 %

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