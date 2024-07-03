Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹5.55
Prev. Close₹5.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.44
Day's High₹5.55
Day's Low₹5.55
52 Week's High₹12.5
52 Week's Low₹4.2
Book Value₹0.03
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.77
4.77
4.77
4.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.13
-4.13
-4.1
-4.11
Net Worth
0.64
0.64
0.67
0.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.19
0.18
0.2
0.18
yoy growth (%)
5.44
-7.64
11.52
16.5
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.08
-0.09
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.1
0.01
0.01
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.25
0.02
0.03
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.44
-7.64
11.52
16.5
Op profit growth
-870.66
-7.74
-69.59
6.29
EBIT growth
-799.9
1.58
-70.29
6.57
Net profit growth
-15,850.44
-18.03
-66.46
6.57
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Kalpesh Bipin Sheth
E D & Wholetime Director
Heena Kalpesh Sheth
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Samir Ambavi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hardik Bauva
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hiren Mahendra Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mandar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VARSHA SAWANT
Pushpawati Building No2 II Flr,
Chandanwadi Girgaon Road,
Maharashtra - 400002
Tel: -
Website: http://www.kashyaptele-medicines.com
Email: investor.relations@kashyaptele-medicines.com
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,
Ahmedabad-380006
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Kashyap Tele-Medicines Limited was erstwhile incorporated under the name Jindal Online.Com Limited on February 20, 1995 by a techno-entrepreneur Dr.Yamunadutt Agarwa. The Company is an associate of Ji...
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Reports by June Industries Ltd
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