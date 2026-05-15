Board Meeting 20 May 2026 24 Apr 2026

Audited Results Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Adopt and Approve Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2026 along with the Auditors Report. June Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Results along with Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.05.2026) Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.05.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Mar 2026 6 Mar 2026

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Independent Directors Meeting Board Meeting Outcome for Independent Directors Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.03.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 21 Jan 2026

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited results for quarter ended December 31 2025 Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the Third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2025, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the half year ended on 30th September 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the Second quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 25 Aug 2025 25 Aug 2025

With reference to above subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e. Monday, August 25, 2025, has considered and approved the following: - Directors Report for the year ended on March 31, 2025 and adoption of Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended on March 31, 2025. Convening the 31st (Thirty-First) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company at 11.30 a.m. (IST), on Saturday, September 24, 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC) for seeking their approval. Approval to the Draft of notice of AGM. Appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM; Reviewed the other business of the company.

Board Meeting 18 Aug 2025 18 Aug 2025

Appointment of secretarial auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report; 2. Change the registered office of the Company from outside local limit of same city within the same state subject to shareholders approval; 3. Change of the name of the company & alteration in Name Clause of MOA subject to shareholders and relevant regulatory bodies approval; 4. To appoint PCS Rupal Patel a peer reviewed firm of secretarial auditor. 5. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

As attached

Board Meeting 21 Jul 2025 21 Jul 2025