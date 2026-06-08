June Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.77
4.77
4.77
4.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.13
-4.13
-4.1
-4.11
Net Worth
0.64
0.64
0.67
0.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.64
0.64
0.67
0.65
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.64
0.55
0.58
0.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.01
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.66
0.59
0.59
0.66
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0
0.09
0.09
0.02
Total Assets
0.64
0.64
0.67
0.67
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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