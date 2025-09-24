With reference to above subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e. Monday, August 25, 2025, has considered and approved the following: - Directors Report for the year ended on March 31, 2025 and adoption of Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended on March 31, 2025. Convening the 31st (Thirty-First) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company at 11.30 a.m. (IST), on Saturday, September 24, 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC) for seeking their approval. Approval to the Draft of notice of AGM. Appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM; Reviewed the other business of the company. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.09.2025) As attached (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 26/09/2025)