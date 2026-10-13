Koiya International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.04
6.04
6.04
6.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7
-6.69
-6.27
-3.83
Net Worth
-0.96
-0.65
-0.23
2.21
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.35
Total Liabilities
-0.96
-0.65
-0.23
2.56
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.02
-0.71
-0.29
2.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0.92
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
1.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.21
0.17
0.08
0.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.2
-0.86
-0.37
-0.03
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.05
Total Assets
-0.96
-0.65
-0.23
2.56
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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