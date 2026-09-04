Koiya International Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is held on 11th August 2026, inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results together with the limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2026 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI listing regulations. Revised the Notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 30th September 2026 at 02:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) and/or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable circulars and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India; (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.09.2026) Submission of Outcome of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company held on Wednesday, 30th September, 2026, through Video Conferencing mode. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.09.2026) ENCLOSED HEREWITH 32ND AGM SCRUTINIZER REPORT AND VOTING RESULTS (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.10.2026)