|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Sep 2026
|24 Sep 2026
|30 Sep 2026
|Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall now remain closed from Thursday, 24th September, 2026 to Wednesday, 30th September, 2026 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of the AGM
|BookCloser
|15 Jan 2026
|18 Feb 2026
|20 Feb 2026
|The Register of Beneficial Owners / Register of Members and share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed From Wednesday, 18th February 2026 to Friday, 20th February 2026 (both days inclusive).
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.