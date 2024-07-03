Krowniq Ltd Summary

Lykis Limited, formerly known Greenline Tea & Exports Limited was incorporated on October 15, 1984. The name change affected from Greenline Tea & Exports Limited to Lykis Limited on May 17, 2012. Further, the Board at its meeting held on June 15, 2026 approved the change of the name of the Company from Lykis Limited to Krowniq Limited and a change to the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to all necessary and statutory approvals.



The Company is engaged in business of export of FMCG, Cosmetics and other products. Prior to this, it engaged in the cultivation and marketing of tea.In 1995-96 the company undertook various expansion and diversification projects by way of increasing the plantation areas and setting up a packaging unit. During 1999-2000, demand for tea suffered a great setback resulting in less realisation coupled with the uncontrolled cost inflation, but inspite of all such deterrant adverse forces the company managed a marginal profit.Thereafter, the Company acquired shares of Lykis Pharma Limited and Jin-X Marketing Pvt Ltd.



It promoted Jin-X Marketing Pvt Ltd by subscribing to 4800 shares of the Company on April 27, 2012. It further purchased 200 shares amounting to a total holding of 50% in the Company and Jin-X Marketing Pvt Ltd became a subsidiary of the Company from August 1, 2012. Similarly, it purchased 75000 shares of Lykis Pharma Pvt Ltd amounting to 75% holding in the Company and thus, Lykis Pharma Pvt Ltd also became a subsidiary of the Company from August 1, 2012.In 2013, the Company diversified and expanded the business by venturing into FMCGs business including Food, Pharma and Cosmetics alongwith Tea resulting a huge increase in turnover.



In 2017-18, Company sold of its all shareholding held in Lykis Confectioners Private Limited, Lyfresh Private Limited and Lykis Soaps Private Limited on July 02, 2018, August 01, 2018 and August 16, 2018 respectively consequent upon which these company ceased to be the Associate companies.