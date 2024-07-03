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Krowniq Ltd Share Price Live

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48.22
(-2.13%)
Oct 6, 2026|02:27:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.68
  • Day's High50.47
  • 52 Wk High61.8
  • Prev. Close49.27
  • Day's Low48.22
  • 52 Wk Low 29.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E11.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.49
  • EPS4.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Krowniq Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹48.68

Prev. Close

₹49.27

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.37

Day's High

₹50.47

Day's Low

₹48.22

52 Week's High

₹61.8

52 Week's Low

₹29.21

Book Value

₹18.49

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.43

P/E

11.2

EPS

4.4

Divi. Yield

0

Krowniq Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jun, 2026

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22 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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28 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Krowniq Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Krowniq Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Oct, 2026|02:50 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.17%

Non-Promoter- 32.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Krowniq Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

19.93

19.93

19.93

19.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.46

12.75

11.33

10.66

Net Worth

36.39

32.68

31.26

30.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.67

88.01

148.28

106.08

yoy growth (%)

-33.33

-40.64

39.78

1.35

Raw materials

-56.93

-74.13

-127.1

-89.33

As % of sales

97.03

84.22

85.72

84.21

Employee costs

-3.39

-5.12

-4.12

-3.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.93

-1.28

-0.39

0.55

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.74

-0.47

-0.41

Tax paid

2.37

0.14

-0.07

-0.12

Working capital

-13.33

-61.34

21.11

44.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.33

-40.64

39.78

1.35

Op profit growth

864.62

-130.77

151.91

-73.95

EBIT growth

-799.49

-78.14

29.77

-21.55

Net profit growth

856.76

140.77

-211.24

-76.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

392.75

297.37

404.34

453.75

328.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

392.75

297.37

404.34

453.75

328.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.87

4.04

3.4

2.87

6.19

Krowniq Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,858

114.93,82,249.29-890.340.045,953.89574.68

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,358.75

38.7649,166.33394.150.621,068.7398.55

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

888

268.1239,800.228.690176.3642.7

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

412.75

22.7831,098.99321.011.5120,753.267.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

441.8

58.413,955.4784.310.7696.3242.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Krowniq Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

JITENDRAKUMAR PUKHRAJ RANKA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Deep Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nishant Bajaj

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mitesh Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Radhika Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kinjal Bhavin Gandhi

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Kinjal Rathod

Registered Office

507-508 5th Flr CorporteAvenue,

Sonewala Lane Goregoan East,

Maharashtra - 400063

Tel: 91-033-40045265

Website: http://www.lykis.com

Email: cs@lykis.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

Lykis Limited, formerly known Greenline Tea & Exports Limited was incorporated on October 15, 1984. The name change affected from Greenline Tea & Exports Limited to Lykis Limited on May 17, 2012. Furt...
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Reports by Krowniq Ltd

Company FAQs

The Krowniq Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krowniq Ltd is ₹93.43 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Krowniq Ltd is 11.2 and 2.66 as of 06 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krowniq Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krowniq Ltd is ₹29.21 and ₹61.8 as of 06 Oct ‘26
Krowniq Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.15%, 3 Years at -6.67%, 1 Year at 29.74%, 6 Month at 4.61%, 3 Month at 12.02% and 1 Month at -6.89%.
The shareholding pattern of Krowniq Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.83 %

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