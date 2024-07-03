No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹48.68
Prev. Close₹49.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹50.47
Day's Low₹48.22
52 Week's High₹61.8
52 Week's Low₹29.21
Book Value₹18.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.43
P/E11.2
EPS4.4
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
19.93
19.93
19.93
19.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.46
12.75
11.33
10.66
Net Worth
36.39
32.68
31.26
30.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
58.67
88.01
148.28
106.08
yoy growth (%)
-33.33
-40.64
39.78
1.35
Raw materials
-56.93
-74.13
-127.1
-89.33
As % of sales
97.03
84.22
85.72
84.21
Employee costs
-3.39
-5.12
-4.12
-3.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.93
-1.28
-0.39
0.55
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.74
-0.47
-0.41
Tax paid
2.37
0.14
-0.07
-0.12
Working capital
-13.33
-61.34
21.11
44.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.33
-40.64
39.78
1.35
Op profit growth
864.62
-130.77
151.91
-73.95
EBIT growth
-799.49
-78.14
29.77
-21.55
Net profit growth
856.76
140.77
-211.24
-76.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
392.75
297.37
404.34
453.75
328.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
392.75
297.37
404.34
453.75
328.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.87
4.04
3.4
2.87
6.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,858
|114.9
|3,82,249.29
|-890.34
|0.04
|5,953.89
|574.68
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,358.75
|38.76
|49,166.33
|394.15
|0.62
|1,068.73
|98.55
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
888
|268.12
|39,800.2
|28.69
|0
|176.36
|42.7
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
412.75
|22.78
|31,098.99
|321.01
|1.51
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
441.8
|58.4
|13,955.47
|84.31
|0.7
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
JITENDRAKUMAR PUKHRAJ RANKA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Deep Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nishant Bajaj
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mitesh Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Radhika Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kinjal Bhavin Gandhi
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Kinjal Rathod
507-508 5th Flr CorporteAvenue,
Sonewala Lane Goregoan East,
Maharashtra - 400063
Tel: 91-033-40045265
Website: http://www.lykis.com
Email: cs@lykis.com
No Record Found
Summary
Lykis Limited, formerly known Greenline Tea & Exports Limited was incorporated on October 15, 1984. The name change affected from Greenline Tea & Exports Limited to Lykis Limited on May 17, 2012. Furt...
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Reports by Krowniq Ltd
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