Krowniq Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.93
-1.28
-0.39
0.55
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.74
-0.47
-0.41
Tax paid
2.37
0.14
-0.07
-0.12
Working capital
-13.33
-61.34
21.11
44.04
Other operating items
Operating
-20.67
-63.22
20.16
44.04
Capital expenditure
-15.56
2.61
0.98
-0.07
Free cash flow
-36.23
-60.61
21.14
43.97
Equity raised
24.51
27.78
29.86
28.77
Investing
0.22
-4.38
2.49
-9.8
Financing
93.59
152.63
26.97
136.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
82.08
115.42
80.46
199.92
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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