Board Meeting 28 Sep 2026 28 Sep 2026

Please find the attached outcome of the board meeting held on 28th September, 2026.

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2026 4 Aug 2026

Lykis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for first Quarter ended June 30 2026. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2026. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 11, 2026.. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 11.08.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2026 20 Jul 2026

Lykis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for first Quarter ended June 30 2026. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2026. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors, originally scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026, inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 has been postponed due to non-availability of directors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.07.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2026 15 Jun 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. June 15, 2026

Board Meeting 9 Jun 2026 9 Jun 2026

Outcome of Board meeting dated June 09, 2026. Shifting of the registered office of the Company within the city of Mumbai

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2026 1 Jun 2026

1. Noted the resignation of Mr. Rajesh Nambiar (DIN: 09004586), vide his letter dated May 28, 2026 as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 28, 2026. 2. Appointment of Ms. Kinjal Rathod (ACS: 64403) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. June 01, 2026.

Board Meeting 28 May 2026 28 May 2026

Please find the attached Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 25 May 2026 25 May 2026

Please find the attached outcome of Board Meeting for the Meeting held on 25th May, 2026

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2026 21 Apr 2026

Audited Results Lykis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/04/2026)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2026 22 Apr 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting dated April 22, 2026

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 16 Jan 2026

Lykis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025. The Board Meeting to be held on 23/01/2026 has been revised to 12/02/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 23/01/2026 has been revised to 12/02/2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.01.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025