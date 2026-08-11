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Krowniq Ltd Board Meeting

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48.66
(-1.24%)
Oct 6, 2026|09:56:00 AM

Lykis CORPORATE ACTIONS

06/10/2025calendar-icon
06/10/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Sep 202628 Sep 2026
Please find the attached outcome of the board meeting held on 28th September, 2026.
Board Meeting11 Aug 20264 Aug 2026
Lykis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for first Quarter ended June 30 2026. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2026. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 11, 2026.. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 11.08.2026)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202620 Jul 2026
Lykis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for first Quarter ended June 30 2026. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2026. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors, originally scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026, inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 has been postponed due to non-availability of directors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.07.2026)
Board Meeting15 Jun 202615 Jun 2026
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. June 15, 2026
Board Meeting9 Jun 20269 Jun 2026
Outcome of Board meeting dated June 09, 2026. Shifting of the registered office of the Company within the city of Mumbai
Board Meeting1 Jun 20261 Jun 2026
1. Noted the resignation of Mr. Rajesh Nambiar (DIN: 09004586), vide his letter dated May 28, 2026 as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 28, 2026. 2. Appointment of Ms. Kinjal Rathod (ACS: 64403) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. June 01, 2026.
Board Meeting28 May 202628 May 2026
Please find the attached Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting25 May 202625 May 2026
Please find the attached outcome of Board Meeting for the Meeting held on 25th May, 2026
Board Meeting27 Apr 202621 Apr 2026
Audited Results Lykis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/04/2026)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202622 Apr 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting dated April 22, 2026
Board Meeting12 Feb 202616 Jan 2026
Lykis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025. The Board Meeting to be held on 23/01/2026 has been revised to 12/02/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 23/01/2026 has been revised to 12/02/2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.01.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Lykis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Result for the quarter ended 30.09.2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2025)

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