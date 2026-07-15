AGM 15/07/2026 This is to inform you that the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing/other audio visual means. Please find attached the proceedings of 42nd AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.07.2026) Please find attached the voting results along with scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16.07.2026)