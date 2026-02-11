To the Members of LTM Limited

(Formerly known as LTIMindtree Limited)

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Integrated Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements of LTM Limited (‘LTM or ‘the Company) for the year ended March 31,2026 (‘FY26).

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(I in Million)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2025-26 2024-25 2025-26 2024-25 Revenue from operations 404,822 366,825 423,076 380,081 Other income 11,787 9,738 10,944 9,897 Total revenues 416,609 376,563 434,020 389,978 Employee benefit expense 238,813 225,961 262,869 246,226 Sub-contracting expenses 42,148 36,271 32,369 26,312 Finance costs 2,659 2,707 2,763 2,789 Depreciation and amortization expenses 9,732 9,043 10,541 9,915 Other expenses 51,583 42,894 52,286 42,594 Total expenses 344,935 316,876 360,828 327,836 Profit before tax and exceptional items 71,674 59,687 73,192 62,142 Exceptional Items (5,281) - (5,281) - Profit before tax 66,393 59,687 67,911 62,142 Tax expense (17,056) (15,222) (18,084) (16,122) Profit for the year 49,337 44,465 49,827 46,020

The Company has not transferred any amount from profit and loss to general reserve during the current financial year.

PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

On a consolidated basis, revenue for the year was INR 423,076 Million with an increase of 11.3% in rupee terms. The increase in revenue is attributable to growth across all verticals, predominantly Manufacturing & Resources, Consumer Business and Healthcare, Life Sciences & Public Services. Profit after tax on a consolidated basis for the year was INR 49,827 Million, with an increase of 8.3%. For more details, refer to the ‘Financial Performance section in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

NEW BRAND IDENTITY & POSITIONING

During the year under review, the Company unveiled its new brand identity ‘LTM and positioning as the Business Creativity partner on February 11, 2026 followed by change of name to ‘LTM Limited. This is a defining moment for the Company, and reflects how LTMs technology capabilities and deep domain expertise converge to create meaningful stakeholder value.

This is more than a name change; it is a declaration of the Companys intent. In the Agentic Enterprise era, where access to advanced technology is no longer a differentiator, competitive advantage belongs to those who combine intelligent systems with deep industry expertise, operational context, and disciplined execution. LTM brings together the very best of human insights and intelligent systems to help clients create meaningful value — applying LTMs deep domain and technology expertise with creativity, precision, and accountability.

This is what we call Business Creativity.

Our new brand platform, ‘Outcreate, defines how we challenge traditional business processes, reframe industries, and own outcomes for our clients. For our partners, it means building solutions that scale impact, not complexity. For our associates, it means bringing a creators mindset to every engagement, helping clients not just outperform in their market, but to Outcreate it.

Throughout FY26, we have continued to build on our pivot to an AI-centric organization. Our BlueVerse agentic AI ecosystem is accelerating the AI concept-to-value journey for our clients — reimagining operations, boosting productivity, and shaping new customer experiences. We have expanded our hyperscaler partnerships, embedded AI across our own processes, and deepened our capacity to deliver integrated, AI-led impact at scale.

Today, we are no longer defined solely by the programs we deliver, but how were able to create new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value for over 700 clients across 40 countries.

As we look ahead, we do so with conviction. Our brand transformation is not the culmination of a journey; it should be seen as the beginning of a new era and a clear sign that we are ready to lead in it. One shaped by the convergence of human insights and intelligent systems, defined by outcomes, with an enduring belief in creativity as a force for enterprise transformation.

CHANGE IN NAME OF THE COMPANY

In order to align the Companys legal identity with its new brand, the name of the Company was changed from "LTIMindtree Limited" to "LTM Limited", pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) read with the rules made thereunder, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘SEBI Listing Regulations), and other applicable laws. The Members of the Company approved the change of name on March 13, 2026, and subsequently, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre on March 17, 2026.

Further, the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company have been amended to reflect the new name, and the updated documents are available on the Companys website.

HUMAN RESOURCE

Engagement: LTMs engagement framework, Rhythm, embeds engagement into the everyday employee experience through four pillars—Connect, Collaborate, Learn, and Grow—delivered via purpose-led initiatives like:

a. Palettes (Q1FY26) - an initiative designed to create memorable shared experiences through color, expression, and artistic exploration.

b. Stepathon (Q2FY26) - a global fitness challenge that combined physical well-being with meaningful social impact.

c. Symphony (Q3FY26) - celebration of organizational growth and the collective journey of LTMs people.

d. Lets Outcreate Together (Q4FY26) - a celebration designed to align associates with the renewed brand purpose and narrative.

These quarterly activities were further supported by other meaningful engagement forums like the ‘LTM Models Podcast and ‘VIBE, culture magazine. As part of our continuous effort to reimagine the employee experience, LTM has also integrated RAIma, LTMs HR super-agent to support associates across various aspects of the employee lifecycle. This innovation strengthens connectedness, participation, and accountability while sustaining service delivery and workplace energy.

Employee Value Proposition: LTMs Employee Value Proposition positions talent as a strategic enabler of resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving global environment. Anchored in a geo-focused talent strategy, the Company combines localized hiring with global capability, culture, and performance standards to build distributed, future-ready teams that enhance delivery resilience and customer proximity. Through clear career pathways, continuous learning, inclusive and performance-driven culture, holistic well-being programs, and strong recognition platforms, LTM strengthens engagement, leadership depth, and retention of critical skills. Underpinned by its AI-first philosophy and Business Creativity mindset, LTM empowers employees to own outcomes, drive innovation, and ensure operational continuity—positioning human capital as a long-term competitive advantage for stakeholders.

Career and Learning: LTMs integrated learning and talent ecosystem strengthens leadership continuity, workforce agility, and delivery resilience at scale. Through enterprise-wide programs such as Learn. Grow. Lead. (LGL) and MPower, the organization has reported strong NPS scores ranging from 74% to 87%, while also building role readiness and managerial effectiveness across levels, engaging over 3,500 employees with consistently strong participation and satisfaction outcomes. Talent Framework 3.0 and structured succession planning further de-risk growth by strengthening internal talent pipelines through proactive reskilling, precision skill mapping, data-driven workforce deployment, and improved internal staffing. Anchored by the Shoshin School - a robust digital learning platform, LTM ensures sustained capability development across geographies and career stages—supporting innovation, operational continuity, and long-term value creation.

Leadership Development: LTM continues to strengthen leadership depth through a differentiated portfolio of targeted development initiatives. iInspire accelerates the leadership journeys of high potential women through immersive, institution-led experiences focused on self-exploration, career ownership, and business impact, with the upcoming cohort themed "Leading Beyond Boundaries." Leadership Labs provides a structured ecosystem for future-ready leaders to build self awareness and capability through assessments, feedback, and personalized development journeys. The Sales Enablement Journey strengthens consultative selling and account leadership within the Global Sales Organization through live-deal application and CXO-level engagement pilots. The Next Gen Project Manager Leadership Program, delivered with SDA Bocconi, prepares mid-senior project managers to lead complex, business-critical programs with strategic and cross-functional excellence. These efforts are complemented by Leadership Odyssey and Reflective Lens, which deepen collective leadership identity, strengthen feedback culture, and translate reflection into sustained leadership behaviors.

Talent Acquisition: During FY26, LTM accelerated its AI-first transformation across Workforce Management and Talent Acquisition to enhance speed, scale, accuracy, and experience across the talent lifecycle. Al-enabled demand capture, JD generation, and advanced demand-supply matching strengthened fulfilment accuracy and internal talent mobility, forming the foundation of a self-service Talent Marketplace. Across Talent Acquisition, Al adoption spanned intelligent sourcing, document validation, and predictive joiner analytics—compressing cycle times, improving hiring predictability, and enhancing candidate experience. Together, these initiatives have transformed Workforce Management and Talent Acquisition into data-driven, insight-led functions, improving recruiter productivity, stakeholder bandwidth, and enabling agile, future-ready workforce deployment at scale.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): DEI is a strategic priority at LTM, enabled by leadership allyship and an enterprisewide framework across representation, culture/belonging, enablement, and development. A dedicated DEI function and Council drive interventions (gender, disability, neurodiversity, LGBTQ+, veterans, and nationality) through equitable hiring, inclusive policies, ERGs, and ongoing sensitization, embedding inclusion into talent practices, accessibility, and workplace infrastructure. LTMs approach is recognized through awards including Financial Express HR Awards 2025, Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards 2025 - Best Leadership for Women, BCWI 2025, IWEI 2025 (Top Employer - Silver), and DEI 100—reinforcing "Inclusion by Design. Equity by Intention."

Total Well-being: At LTM, Total Well-being is a strategic pillar embedded in organizational culture, driven through a holistic framework spanning physical, emotional, financial, and social well-being. Delivered through technology-enabled, hybrid models and data-driven listening mechanisms, programs are designed to be inclusive, scalable, and personalized across geographies. Signature initiatives such as the Inner Healing Series integrate psychology and spirituality to build emotional resilience, self-awareness, and sustainable high performance. Looking ahead, LTMs future-ready well-being roadmap includes AI-powered mental health interventions, gamified engagement challenges, and proactive health programs— transforming well-being from a reactive benefit into a core business enabler that strengthens engagement, productivity, and organizational resilience.

AI Adoption: LTM laid a strong AI-driven HR foundation through "ReimAIgine HR" embedding AI across the hire-to-retire lifecycle to enhance speed, governance, and employee experience. The launch of RAIma, LTMs AI-powered HR super agent, enabled always-on, conversational self-service across HR, IT, onboarding, performance, and mediclaim services, significantly simplifying HR engagement and freeing teams for higher value work. AI-led initiatives delivered measurable impact, including a 3.5/4 onboarding satisfaction score, ~80% reduction in compensation reporting effort through AI-driven governance, and ~80% accuracy in predictive attrition modeling—enabling faster, insight-led decision making. Supported by structured change management and reinforced through external recognition and citizen innovation, these efforts mark LTMs decisive shift toward an AI-first, human-centric HR operating model delivering scale, efficiency, and strategic impact.

Rewards and Recognition: At LTM, recognition is embedded into the cultural fabric through iWin, a unified Rewards and Recognition framework that celebrates individual and team contributions across the organization. Designed to reinforce values-driven behaviors and a high-performance ethos, iWin enables real-time, digital, and peer-led recognition with personalized, AI-enabled reward choices and value-based badges. A multi-tier structure—spanning spontaneous, quarterly individual and team awards, and milestone recognitions—ensures inclusive and consistent appreciation across roles and impact types. The program is supported by a data-driven governance model that tracks fairness, frequency, and effectiveness, enabling continuous evolution of recognition practices and fostering a culture of appreciation, collaboration, and trust.

External Awards and Recognition: LTM received multiple prestigious external recognitions during FY26 across employee experience, DEI, HR technology, AI, and talent excellence. Key honours included AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards 2025 (Top Rated Company for Women, IT/ITES, and Mega Companies), Economic Times Exceptional Employee Experience Award 2025, and multiple wins at the Financial Express HR Awards. We have also won six Golds and two Silvers at the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards across AI, DEI, talent acquisition, learning, engagement, and onboarding. LTM was also recognized at SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2025, Great Manager Awards by People Business 2025, L&T Group HR Awards and HREM, India Workplace Equity Index (IWEI) Awards for LGBTQ+ inclusion, DEI100 Index, Economic Times Human Capital Awards 2026, Avtar & Seramount Best IT Companies for Women, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National HR Excellence Awards in the ‘Significant Achievement in HR Excellence category and Financial Express AICONIC Awards 2026—reinforcing its leadership in AI-led, inclusive, and future-ready people practices.

INFRASTRUCTURE

LTM occupies 8 Million + sq. ft across India with 55,000+ seats. Our company is expanding sustainably by certifying all facilities as green buildings, aiming for LEED IGBC Platinum certification. This ensures reduced environmental impact and more efficient use of energy, water, and resources.

At LTM, our Real Estate Design & Build framework is firmly grounded in sustainability, energy efficiency, and a people-first approach to workplace design. All our facilities are either LEED-certified or pursuing certification, reflecting our commitment to globally recognized environmental standards. Our Real Estate and Workplace Services philosophy is focused on creating and sustaining workspaces that are safe, productive, engaging, and inclusive, delivering long-term value for employees, clients, and other stakeholders.

FY26 Investment:

INR 1,840.33 million towards green building development and upgrades in Pune, Chennai & Bangalore facilities.

AI Studio Experience - Immersive experience engineered for business transformation

Strategic AI Experience and Co-Creation Spaces:

These are immersive spaces that bring LTMs AI Vision to life.

They are not just innovation labs but high-value, co-creation spaces where strategy meets expectations, purpose- built to:

• Demonstrate BlueVerse solutions, live

• Accelerate RFPs & new logo conversation with tangible PoCs

• Drive deeper hyperscaler alignment and ecosystem visibility

• Enable client workshops, custom solutioning, and advisory sessions

The business Impact: Translating AI Potential into Enterprise Outcomes

• Accelerated AI Adoption: Faster buy-in through live, contextual demonstrations of BlueVerse Use cases

• Stronger Client Relationship: Collaboration & Cocreation during RFPs, POCs, and innovation sprints.

• Frictionless Scaling: Ability to show not just capabilities but adaptability - across verticals and geos

• Platform Led growth: Deep integration with BlueVerse enables solutioning thats modular, agentic, and trendy for enterprise scale.

• Market Visibility: Studios double as executive briefing centres and thought leadership stages, reinforcing LTMs position as a leading AI player

QUALITY INITIATIVES

Quality Management System (QMS)

LTMs Quality Management System (QMS) is a centralized framework enabling standardized, high-quality delivery across lifecycles and services. Aligned with industry standards and advanced technologies such as AI and automation, it drives continuous improvement, operational excellence, and superior, scalable outcomes.

Client Centricity and Experience

Client Centricity remains at the core of LTMs Quality Policy. LTM aspires to be a trusted strategic partner by delivering businessenabling solutions that create meaningful experiences for both clients and their end customers. Continuous improvement, agility, and innovation are fostered through a strong learning culture and a commitment to long-term value creation.

In FY26, LTM recorded a 62% response rate in its annual Client Satisfaction Survey (CSAT).

• Nearly 40% of CXOs and senior stakeholders perceive LTM as a strategic or advisory partner.

• 66% of clients reported active engagement by LTM teams on Al-related priorities.

The Satisfaction Rating stood at 5.89/7.00 in FY26, consistent with 5.98 in FY25, reflecting sustained performance and stable client relationships. The Customer Experience Index (EX) was also maintained at levels comparable to the industry median, highlighting consistent delivery outcomes and client trust.

Proactive Risk Management

Through structured governance, predictive analytics, and leadership oversight, LTM proactively identifies, mitigates, and monitors risks to ensure resilient, outcomes for clients.

During the pre-win phase, LTMs Pursuit Assurance framework proactively identifies execution, contractual, and service-level risks before deal closure, strengthening deal quality and transition readiness. In FY26, this approach led to the identification of over 1,670 risks, including 830+ risks within deals that were successfully won. Structured Deal Risk Exposure reviews were conducted across 235+ deals, while Contract Risk Exposure reviews covered 95+ deals, uncovering 480+ contractual and compliance-related risks. In parallel, a structured Deal Win-Loss Analysis for high-value and strategic deals continues to strengthen business decision-making.

Post-win, LTM sustains strong risk governance through disciplined onboarding and execution controls. Green Start Reviews conducted across 115+ deals identified 290+ early-stage risks, while Transition Assurance was applied to 65+ projects, proactively identifying transition-related risks before steady-state operations. Enterprise Risk Reviews ensure timely escalation and intervention for high-risk engagements, with direct oversight by senior leadership, including the Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Growth Officer.

LTMs Obligation Management framework ensures end-to-end compliance by tracking 29,900+ contractual obligations across 2,000+ projects, including newly introduced AI-related obligations. Comprehensive assurance coverage is achieved through 475+ Start Audits, 1,900+ Process Audits.

Quality Enablement through Center of Excellence (CoEs)

Centre of Excellence (CoEs) of the Delivery Excellence team play a strategic role in institutionalizing quality, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement across delivery portfolios, translating enterprise quality objectives into measurable business outcomes.

The Lean CoE drives standardized Lean assessments across delivery programs, delivering tangible client value. Its initiatives have enabled sustained >90% customer satisfaction, reduced incident rework by 58%, improved first-time-fix rates for manufacturing client, shortened demand and cycle times by 20-30% for an insurance client, and achieved nearly 50% reduction in reporting effort through process automation for a retail client.

The CAST Software Intelligence Platform, deployed across 60+ client accounts, strengthens software quality through application discovery, modernization, cloud migration, and technical debt reduction. These initiatives achieved a 25% reduction in technical debt and received ~90% positive client feedback. The Al-powered CAST Companion is ready for rollout to further enhance automation and insights.

The AMS CoE has conducted IT Service Management assessments across 100+ projects, improving service maturity and productivity. Key frameworks such as DelSec have strengthened IT estate security across 570+ projects.

The Knowledge Management CoE continues to advance LTMs journey toward Knowledge Management Maturity (KMM)

Level 4 through Knowledge Hub 3.0, an AI-powered platform hosting ~5,000 artifacts, with strong adoption reflected in over 82,000 views. Enterprise-wide knowledge sharing was strengthened through 345+ sessions with 70,000+ participants, reinforcing learning, reuse, and innovation.

AI-Powered Delivery Excellence

LTM continues to strengthen Delivery Excellence by embedding AI and intelligent automation across the delivery lifecycle, positioning it as a strategic lever for scale, quality, and sustained innovation. These AI powered accelerators improve delivery predictability, strengthen compliance and risk visibility, and support faster, better informed decision making.

Key AI Accelerators include:

• Contract App - Automated contractual obligation extraction and compliance tracking from project initiation

• AI Leaderboard - Enterprise dashboard driving AI adoption, innovation, skills development, and cultural transformation

• Defect Prevention Analyzer - Predictive analysis of defects to improve quality and prevent recurrence

• Causal Analytics Engine - AI-driven root cause analysis and corrective action recommendations

• RAIMA - AI-powered QMS assistant providing contextual guidance on quality processes and standards

• AiSyhts - GenAI-based proactive risk intelligence platform enabling early risk identification and go-green planning

• Advanced Analytics - Integrated insights across client feedback, risk trends, and audit correlations

To govern and measure AI value creation, LTM leverages its proprietary BlueVerse Success Metrics - ASPIRE2ADAPT framework. The framework assesses AI maturity and impact across adoption, performance, innovation, return on investment, and employee experience. The framework has been deployed across 80+ client accounts by Q3 FY26 and is planned for expansion to 100+ accounts within FY26, reinforcing disciplined, outcome driven AI transformation at scale.

Recognitions for Quality

LTMs quality and delivery excellence initiatives continue to receive strong industry recognition, including:

• PMI Collaboration Excellence Recognition - Recognition at the PM I South Asia Conference 2025 for its active contribution to PMI.

• World Quality Congress Award - Organization with Highest Quality Orientation

• SPIN Chennai - Quality Management Summit for intelligent delivery ecosystem that simplifies project management

• UBS Forum Awards 2025 for Innovation in Quality and Regulatory Compliance

• Service Quality Award for Audit Excellence at the Silver Feather Awards

Certifications and Compliance

LTM maintains a strong compliance posture, with zero major non-conformities across global certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 20000-1, ISO 22301, and ISO 31000. Domain-specific certifications include SOC, TISAX, PCI-DSS, and Cyber Essentials.

In FY26, LTM achieved:

• CMMI 3.0 for Development and Services Level 5 appraisal across all units

• ISO/IEC 42001:2023 for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems

• ISO 13485:2016 for Medical Device Quality Management

DIVIDEND

A. Dividend - FY26

During FY26, your Company paid an interim dividend of I 22/- per equity share of face value of 1 1/- each. Further, at its meeting held on April 23, 2026, the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of 1 53/- per equity share of face value of 1 1/- each, for approval of Members. Accordingly, the total dividend for FY26, including the recommended final dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM), would bel 75/- per equity share of face value of 1 1/- each. The final dividend, if approved by the members, would be paid within 10 days of AGM to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members or List of Beneficial Owners as on the Record Date.

The dividend payment is based on the parameters outlined in the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company which is in accordance with Regulation 43A of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The said Policy is available on the Companys website a at https://www.ltm.com/ investors/dividend

B. Unclaimed Dividend

In accordance with the provisions of Section 125 of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (‘IEPF Rules), following dividends declared by the Company & erstwhile Mindtree Limited (Mindtree) and remaining unclaimed for seven years will be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) during FY27:

Particulars Date of declaration Last date for claiming unpaid dividend Declared by III Interim Dividend FY 2018-19 18-Apr-2019 24-May-2026 Mindtree Final Dividend FY 2018-19 16-Jul-2019 21-Aug-2026 Mindtree Special Dividend FY 2018-19 16-Jul-2019 21-Aug-2026 Mindtree Final Dividend FY 2018-19 20-Jul-2019 22-Aug-2026 L&T Infotech Interim Dividend FY 2019-20 16-Oct-2019 21-Nov-2026 Mindtree Interim Dividend FY 2019-20 17-Oct-2019 21-Nov-2026 L&T Infotech

Further, shares in the folios/demat accounts in which dividend(s) have remained unclaimed for seven consecutive years are also liable to be transferred to IEPF.

Members are requested to claim dividend(s) which have remained unclaimed, by sending a request to the Company at e-mail ID investor@ltm.com or to the Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) at e-mail rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms. mufg.com or to their postal address C-101,247 Park, L.B.S. Marg, Vikhroli West, Mumbai-400 083, Maharashtra, India. at https://www.ltm.com/ investors/dividend

During the year under review, the Company transferred dividend of 1 40,32,826.00/- which remained unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years to IEPF in accordance with the provisions of the Act. Members can find the details of Nodal Officer appointed by the Company and the details of unclaimed dividend and shares Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Act, read with the IEPF Rules, the Company has transferred 97,191 equity shares to IEPF till date out of which 8,025 shares were transferred during the year under review and 103 shares have been retrieved by the shareholders from the IEPF during the year. The Members may claim their respective shares transferred to IEPF by making an application as per the procedure outlined in the IEPF Rules.

DETAILS OF UNCLAIMED SHARES

In terms of the requirements under Regulation 39 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, details of unclaimed shares held in demat accounts titled as ‘Demat Suspense Account and ‘Escrow Demat Account form part of Annexure A to this report.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, 2,07,779 equity shares of face value of 11/- of the Company were allotted to LTIMindtree Employee Welfare Trust under ‘LTM Employees Stock Option Plan 2021* and ‘LTM Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015*.

Accordingly, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company increased from 1296.28 Mn as at March 31,2025, to 1296.49 Mn as at March 31,2026.

"Name of ESOP Schemes have been changed from LTIMindtree Employees Stock Option Plan 2021 to ‘LTM Employees Stock Option Plan 2021 and LTIMindtree Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 to LTM Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 with effect from April 23, 2026, to ensure the alignment with the new name of the Company.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

As on March 31, 2026, on consolidated basis, the gross tangible and intangible assets stood at INR 74,880 Million (previous year INR 65,422 Million), out of which assets amounting to INR 10,231 Million (previous year INR 9,288 Million) were added during the year. The net tangible and intangible assets stood at INR 31,773 Million (previous year INR 27,582 Million).

As on March 31,2026, on standalone basis, gross tangible and intangible assets stood at INR 62,252 Million (previous year INR 55,060 Million), out of which assets amounting to INR 9,292 Million (previous year INR 8,479 Million) were added during the year. The net tangible and intangible assets stood at INR 29,040 Million (previous year INR 25,582 Million).

LIQUIDITY

Your Company maintains sufficient cash to meet its operations and strategic objectives. On standalone basis, Cash and investments (net of short-term borrowings) have increased from INR 103,308 Million as at March 31,2025 to INR 140,990 Million as at March 31,2026.

CREDIT RATING

Details of Credit rating received during the year form part of Annexure E - Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Report.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATE/JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

As on March 31, 2026, the Company had 16 subsidiaries as against 19 in the previous year.

Pursuant to an internal reorganization exercise, following were the changes in subsidiaries during the year:

Liquidation/ Deregistration

Following subsidiaries were liquidated/ deregistered during the year: i. Syncordis Limited (UK) has been dissolved w.e.f. July 16, 2025 ii. NIELSEN+PARTNER PTE. LTD (Singapore) has been struck off w.e.f. November 28, 2025 iii. LTIMindtree Spain S.L. dissolved & liquidated w.e.f. March 31, 2026.

In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary companies in Form AOC-1 are provided in Annexure B of this Integrated Annual Report. The statement provides details of performance and financial position of each of the subsidiary.

In line with the requirements of Regulation 16(1)(c) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has a policy on identification of material subsidiaries, which is available on the Companys website, https://www.ltm.com/investors/corporate-governance During the financial year and as on the date of this Report, there are no material subsidiaries of the Company and associate companies.

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 136 of the Act, the Standalone and Consolidated financial statements along with relevant documents and audited financial statements of the subsidiaries, wherever applicable, are hosted on the Companys website https://www.ltm.com/investors/annual-reports

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN OR SECURITY PROVIDED

Details of investments made and/or loans or guarantees given and/or security provided, if any, are given in the notes to the Standalone and Consolidated financial statements which form part of this Integrated Annual Report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year under review, all related party transactions were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length terms. The Audit Committee, on a quarterly basis during FY26, reviewed the related party transactions vis-a-vis the omnibus approval(s) accorded by it. Prior approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for all the related party transactions to be entered into by it for FY26 before the beginning of the financial year with adequate disclosures being placed for review of the Audit Committee as per the prevailing regulations.

The Members of the Company had accorded approval at the 29th AGM held on May 30, 2025 for entering into Material Related Party Transactions up to an amount of Rs 1,500 Crore, with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Holding Company, which is valid till the date of 30th AGM. Out of the above approval during FY-26, the Company has entered into transactions worth Rs 508 Crore with L&T.

There was no material related party transaction, involving payment made to related party with respect to brand usage/royalty, requiring approval of the shareholders during FY26. Furthermore, there was no contract/arrangement with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of Section 188 of the Act, which required Boards approval.

All Related Party Transactions entered during FY26 were in compliance with the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, details whereof are disclosed in the section ‘Notes to the financial statements forming an integral part of this Integrated Annual Report. For the current financial year, the Audit Committee, before the commencement of the financial year, has accorded its prior approval for the related party transactions proposed in FY27 and has also reviewed the information required pursuant to the Industry Standards Framework on ‘Minimum information to be provided for Review of the Audit Committee and Shareholders for Approval of Related Party Transaction.

The Company also has an operating procedures manual for the identification and monitoring of related party transactions. As required under the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated a Related Party Transactions Policy, which has been uploaded on the Companys website, https://www.ltm.com/investors/corporate-governance

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY, BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information as per Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo is given in Annexure C to this Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has formulated a risk management policy and put in place a mechanism to apprise the Risk Management Committee/Audit Committee & Board on a quarterly basis, risk assessment, minimization procedures and governance at various levels to ensure that executive management controls risk by means of a properly designed framework. A detailed note is given in the Risk Management section forming part of this Integrated Annual Report.

CYBER SECURITY

At LTM, information security is of paramount importance. In the endeavour to maintain a robust cyber security posture, your Company has remained abreast of emerging cyber security events globally, so as to achieve higher compliance and continuity. State-of-the-art and Artificial Intelligence enabled cyber security solutions have been deployed to detect and prevent malicious attempts, and partnerships with leading cyber security providers are in place for adequate service and support. While employees functioned effectively as a remote and hybrid workforce, the Company continues to remain vigilant in the face of growing cyber security threats. Your Company continues to be certified against the Information Security Management System (ISMS) Standard ISO 27001:2013 and Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS) Standard ISO27701. In addition, the Company has been attested in SSAE18 SOC1 and SOC2 by an independent audit firm.

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY

At LTM, sustainability is a strategic imperative embedded into every decision, every action, and every ambition. It is the lens through which we innovate, govern, and grow. By embedding responsible practices into our core values, we transform challenges into opportunities, drive ethical leadership, and create enduring value for all stakeholders. This commitment positions us not just as participants in global progress but as catalysts for a sustainable and inclusive future.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles are seamlessly integrated into every dimension of our operations and value chain, shaping a future that is both sustainable and equitable. Our ESG vision is not merely aspirational; it reflects a steadfast commitment to practices that deliver measurable impact. Through environmental stewardship, we protect the planet; by fostering diversity, equity, and employee well-being, we empower our workforce; and by advancing social inclusivity and creating enduring stakeholder value, we contribute to a resilient and thriving society. This holistic approach ensures we address todays needs while safeguarding the future for generations to come.

Our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives aim to drive transformative changes for marginalized communities. Collaborating with local organizations and NGOs, we focus on four priority areas: Education, Empowerment, Environment, and Health, creating a ripple effect of positive outcomes. In partnership with NITI Aayog, LTM is implementing the Integrated Village Development Program (IVDP) across 17 aspirational blocks in India.

We consistently strive to surpass regulatory requirements and financial objectives, innovating to establish new benchmarks in sustainability, performance, and disclosure. Our reporting practices exemplify integrity and transparency, aligning with globally recognized frameworks such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UN Global Compact Principles, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), IFRS S2, and the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC).

Our strong ESG performance has reinforced LTMs position as a responsible corporate leader, earning numerous accolades and industry recognition. Detailed insights into our achievements are available in our Sustainability Reports at https://www. ltm.com/services/esg

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

During the financial year 2025-26, the Company has spent Rs 952.18 Million on various CSR projects. The unspent balance of I7.87 Million is towards an ongoing project and has been transferred to the unspent CSR account on April 20, 2026. This balance amount will be spent in the next year in accordance with the CSR Rules.

Further, in accordance with the requirements of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, a certificate from the CFO confirming that the funds disbursed for CSR activities were utilized for the purposes and in the manner recommended by the CSR Committee and approved by the Board of Directors for FY26 was duly noted by the CSR Committee and the Board of Directors, at their respective meetings held in April 2026.

The disclosures required under Section 135 of the Act read with Rule 8(1) of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annual Report on CSR Activities for FY26, forming part of the Report as Annexure D. The CSR Policy and CSR Annual Action Plan are available on the Companys website, https://www.ltm.com/services/esg

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) Changes during the year

As on March 31, 2026, the Board of Directors consisted of 9 Directors comprising of 8 Non-Executive Directors and 1 Whole-time Director who is also the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director. Out of the 8 Non-Executive Directors, 6 are Independent Directors, including a Woman Independent Director.

During the year under review, Mr. Debashis Chatterjee opted retirement from his office w.e.f. May 30, 2025, and Mr. Venugopal Lambu was appointed as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director w.e.f. May 31, 2025. Further, Mr. Nachiket Deshpande resigned from his office w.e.f. October 31, 2025.

The Board placed on record its deep appreciation towards the significant contributions made by Mr. Debashis Chatterjee, during his stint as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Company and also recognized Mr. Chatterjees leadership in shaping the Company towards the growth curve and his unwavering commitment and contribution.

The Board also placed on record its appreciation for the significant contribution made by Mr. Nachiket Deshpande during his long association with the Company.

Appointment & Re-appointment

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 23, 2026, has approved the following:

1. Appointment of Whole-time Director

Approved & recommended for approval of Members, appointment of Mr. Vipul Chandra (DIN: 06692474), as Chief Financial Officer & Whole-time Director for a period of 4 years with effect from April 23, 2026, including and up to April 22, 2030. The Board is of the opinion that Mr. Chandra possesses the requisite skill sets, experience, and expertise required for the said role.

2. Re appointment of Director retiring by rotation

Approved re-appointment of Mr. R. Shankar Raman (DIN: 00019798), Non-Executive Director, who retires by rotation and, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment at the 30th AGM.

3. Re-appointment of Independent Director

Approved & recommended for approval of Members, re-appointment of Mr. James Abraham (DIN: 02559000) as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years with effect from July 18, 2026 including and up to July 17, 2031. The Board is of the opinion that Mr. Abraham possesses the requisite skills, experience and expertise, including the proficiency required for the role.

The Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting also includes the requisite disclosures under Section 102 of the Act, Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Corporate Governance Report is annexed as Annexure E to this Report.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors met 6 (six) times during the year under review. Details of these Board meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report which is Annexure E to this Report. The gap between two Board meetings was within the time prescribed under the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

During FY26, Independent Directors held their separate meetings on April 17, 2025 and October 16, 2025, respectively, in accordance with the requirements of Schedule IV of the Act, Secretarial Standard-1 on Board Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the SEBI Listing Regulations. A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was also convened on April 22, 2026.

BOARD COMMITTEES

In terms of the requirements of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations and its requirements, the Board has constituted the following Committees:

Details of each of these Committees outlining their composition, terms of reference and meetings held during FY26, are outlined in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Report as Annexure E.

During FY26, recommendations made by the Committees to the Board of Directors were accepted by the Board, after due deliberations.

COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Company has in place a Nomination and Remuneration Policy (‘NRC Policy) which sets out the role of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), the criteria for appointment, qualifications, term/tenure etc. of Executive Directors & Independent Directors, annual performance evaluation, remuneration of Executive Directors, Non-Executive/Independent Directors, Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Management, and the criteria to determine qualifications, positive attributes & independence of Director.

The NRC policy is available on the Companys website at https://www.ltm.com/investors/corporate-governance

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declaration of independence from all the Independent Directors as stipulated under Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, confirming that they meet the criteria of independence, which has been duly assessed by the Board as part of their annual performance evaluation exercise.

Further, in terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have also confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situations, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

The Independent Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act.

ANNUAL RETURN

The annual return for FY26 is available on the Companys website, https://www.ltm.com/investors/annual-reports

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Your Company has an Internal Control System in accordance with Section 134(5)(e) of the Act, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Audit Committee comprising of professionally qualified Directors with majority being independent, interacts with the statutory auditor, internal auditors and the management in dealing with matters within its terms of reference.

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls. These controls ensure transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. In addition, there are operational controls and fraud risk controls, covering the entire spectrum of internal financial controls within the meaning of the Act. An extensive program of internal audits and management reviews supplement the process of internal financial control framework. Documented policies, guidelines and procedures are in place for effective management of internal financial controls.

During the year, your Company has used accounting so_ware systems for maintaining its books of account having functionality of recording audit trail, which operated as intended and there were no instances of tampering of this audit trail feature. The audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

The internal financial control framework design ensures that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial and other statements. In addition, the Company has identified and documented the key risks and controls for each process that has a relationship to the financial operations and reporting. At regular intervals, internal teams test the identified key controls. Ernst and Young LLP, an external independent firm were appointed as Internal auditors for the purpose of performing an independent check of effectiveness of key controls in certain identified areas which includes amongst others, internal financial control reporting, compliance etc.

Based on inputs from Management, the internal auditors, at the beginning of each year, present an annual audit plan to the Audit Committee for its review and suggestions. The plan is finalised after considering the Audit Committees feedback and is implemented during the year. Further, at the quarterly meetings of the Audit Committee, updates on the internal audit plan, key observations, and Managements action plans along with target timelines are presented and reviewed.

The Statutory Auditors Report includes a report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting.

In order to maintain objectivity and independence, Internal Auditor reports to the Chairperson of Audit Committee of the Board. The Audit Committee defines the scope and authority of the Internal Auditor. Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems in the Company, its compliance with the operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Based on the report of Internal Auditor, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and necessary corrective actions are presented to the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee and the Board are of the opinion that the Company has sound Internal Financial Control commensurate with the nature and size of its business operations and operating effectively, and no material weakness exists during FY26.

COMPLIANCE MONITORING SYSTEM

At LTM, regulatory compliance is a key priority. The Company has established a compliance management framework that defines its compliance culture and sets out the scope, approach, roles and responsibilities, reporting matrix, and training requirements.

Your Company believes a robust framework is essential for tracking statutory compliances, supporting effective business operations, and upholding high standards of corporate governance. To strengthen compliance monitoring, a Compliance Committee has been constituted to review regulatory compliance performance and track remediation plans for any instances of non-compliance on an ongoing basis. Key compliances and regulations are also covered under the internal audit programme on an annual basis.

Your Company maintains a list of applicable laws and compliance checklist(s), which are monitored and tracked through an in-house compliance tool. It also engages external consultants to provide compliance checklists for new geographies and to update checklist(s) for existing locations. Within the compliance tool, tasks are mapped to process owners who update status along with supporting evidence. Key stakeholders across functions are responsible for ensuring and confirming compliance with all applicable legal requirements. Regulatory updates across geographies are tracked and presented to the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, which in turn updates the Board.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, your Directors state that: i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there has been no material departure; ii. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2026; iii. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; v. the Directors have laid down an adequate system of internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and vi. the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The annual evaluation of the performance of the Board for FY26 was carried out with the assistance of an external independent agency. The evaluation of the Board, Board Committees, Chairman and individual Directors was carried out through structured online questionnaire. The evaluation also covered specific criteria and the grounds on which all Directors in their individual capacity were evaluated including fulfillment of the independence criteria for Independent Directors as laid in the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees, Chairman & Directors and suggestion emanating out of the performance evaluation exercise were reviewed by the Independent Directors at their separate meeting held on April 22, 2026 and thereafter by Nomination & Remuneration Committee & Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on April 23, 2026. The Board evaluation outcome showcasing the strengths of the Board and areas of improvement in the processes and related issues for enhancing Board effectiveness were discussed by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Board at their respective meetings. Overall, the Board expressed its satisfaction on the performance evaluation process as well as performance of all Directors, Committees and Board as a whole.

Individual members of the Board were evaluated against the skills /expertise / competencies identified and approved by the Board of Directors as are required in the context of Companys business which, inter-alia, include competence/ expertise in following areas:

• Strategy and Planning

• Governance, Risk Management and Compliance

• Finance, Accounts & Audit

• Global experience / international exposure

• Contributor and Collaborator

• Information Technology

• Client Engagement

• Stakeholders Engagement and Industry Advocacy.

The evaluation indicates that the Board of Directors has an optimal mix of skills/expertise to function effectively. The mapping of board skills/expertise vis-?-vis individual Directors is outlined in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Report as Annexure E.

DISCLOSURE OF REMUNERATION

The information under Section 197(12) of the Act and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in Annexure F to this Report.

Details of employees remuneration under Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in Annexure G to this Report. In terms of the second proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and the rules made thereunder, the Boards Report is being sent to the members without the aforesaid Annexure. Members who are interested in obtaining copy of the same may send an email request at Investor@ltm.com

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Directors state that the Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2).

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your Company is committed to creating a safe and healthy work environment, where every employee is treated with respect and can work without fear of discrimination, prejudice, gender bias or any form of harassment at the workplace. The Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Policy which meets the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of

Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. In addition, the POSH Policy is gender neutral. The POSH Policy is available on the Companys website under Corporate Governance section and also on Companys intranet Portal for employees- ULTIMA. The essence of the policy is communicated to all employees at regular intervals through assimilation and awareness programs. The Company has set up Internal Committee (IC), both at the corporate office and at every location where it operates in India. The constitution of the IC at each location is in accordance with the POSH Act and includes a senior woman employee as Presiding Officer and at least one external member.

Following are some of the initiatives in place to train the employees, extended support staff and the Internal Committees (IC) on POSH:

1. Mandatory e-learning module on ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace for all employees and extended support staff covering housekeeping, security and cab drivers.

2. IC Members are imparted trainings by an external agency during quarterly meetings of the IC.

3. Monthly awareness mailers/ Raima communications are sent across to all employees capturing every essence of the POSH Policy.

4. All employees globally are encouraged to raise a complaint in case of sexual harassment by either writing to the POSH ID – posh@ltm.com or registering on POSH tool on the Companys intranet portal – Ultima.

5. Penal consequences of sexual harassment and constitution of the IC are displayed on the notice boards at all LTM offices. Details of POSH complaints during the year are as below:

Particulars Number of complaints Number of complaints pending at the beginning of FY26 1 Number of complaints filed during FY26 13 Number of complaints disposed of during FY26 12 Number of complaints pending as at end of FY26 2

Maternity Benefits

Your Company confirms compliance with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and the rules framed thereunder. Eligible women employees are provided maternity benefits in accordance with statutory requirements, including paid maternity leave and related entitlements such as benefits in cases of miscarriage, medical termination of pregnancy, and tubectomy. The Company also extends benefits to commissioning and adoptive mothers, in line with the Act. These benefits are governed by established leave policies and supported by appropriate systems, and internal processes to ensure effective implementation and statutory compliance. Further, the Company has instituted adoption related, and caregiver leave benefits, including primary and secondary caregiver leaves for eligible employees, demonstrating its commitment to legally compliant and inclusive workforce practices.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (‘BRSR)

In accordance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), along with the Reasonable Assurance Report on BRSR Core attributes and Limited Assurance Report on non-core indicators, forms an integral part of this Integrated Annual Report. This report highlights the Companys initiatives and performance from an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) perspective.

INTEGRATED REPORTING

In the endeavour to enhance the quality of disclosures, an Integrated Report (‘IR) encompassing financial and non-financial information forms part of the Integrated Annual Report.

LTM was one of the early adopters of IR in the IT industry. Our IR is set out in accordance with the integrated reporting framework outlined by International Integrated Reporting Council and SEBIs circular on Integrated Reporting. Our IR has integrated thinking embedded in our strategic framework and our integrated business model defines our ability to create long-term value

(outputs and outcomes) out of the capitals available to us (input) with value-accretive activities operating under the strong-governance framework. Our IR aids all the key stakeholders to get a holistic and long-term view of the Companys strategic focus areas, future outlook and value creation which revolves around the six capitals – Financial, Manufactured, Intellectual, Human, Social & Relationship and Natural.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEMES

During the year, your Company had ‘Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 and ‘Employees Stock Option Plan 2021 (collectively ‘ESOP Schemes) which were administered through Companys Employee Welfare Trust.

The ESOP Schemes are in compliance with the Act and SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and the disclosures relating to the ESOP Schemes as required under the abovementioned SEBI Regulations are available on the Companys website, https://www.ltm.com/investors/annual-reports.

The certificate of Secretarial Auditor confirming compliance of the ESOP Schemes with the Act and abovementioned SEBI Regulations is given in Annexure H to this Report.

CEO & CFO CERTIFICATE

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, certificate of Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer in relation to the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, is given in Annexure - 1 to the Corporate Governance Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER MECHANISM

Details of the Whistle Blower Mechanism forms part of Annexure E - Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Report.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

During the year under review, there were no significant and material orders passed by regulators, courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The consolidated financial statements pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Act prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed by the ICAI, forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

AUDITORS

A. STATUTORY AUDITOR

M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants LLP [Firm Registration No. 117364W/W-100739] were appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company by the members at their 26th AGM, for a period of 5 years from conclusion of the 26th AGM till conclusion of the 31st AGM.

The reports issued by the Statutory Auditor on the standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2026 do not contain any qualification, observation or comment or remark(s) which have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company and therefore, do not call for any comments from Directors. Further, the Statutory Auditor has not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Act.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 24A & other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Section 204 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014,

M/s Alwyn Jay & Co, Practising Company Secretaries (Firm Registration Number P2010MH021500) were appointed as Secretarial Auditor for a term of 5(Five) consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of 29th AGM till the conclusion of 34th AGM to be held in the Calendar Year 2030.

The Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. Alwyn Jay & Co., Practising Company Secretaries for FY26 is annexed as Annexure Rs to this Report. The Secretarial Auditors Report to the Members does not contain any qualification or reservation which has any material adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

COST RECORDS AND AUDIT

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the business activities carried out by the Company.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

I. Remuneration received by Whole-time Director from subsidiary company: During the year under review, no Whole-time Director received remuneration from any of the subsidiary(ies) of the Company.

II. During the year, no corporate insolvency resolution process was initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, either by or against the Company, before NCLT or other court(s).

III. The Company has not taken any long term loan(s) from any Bank(s) or Financial Institution(s), hence the requirement to disclose the details of the difference between the amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking a loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

During the year, your Company was honoured with multiple awards and recognitions by esteemed industry forums, underscoring its consistent performance, leadership, and commitment to excellence across its operations.

Technology/Business awards:

1. We have been honored with two prestigious wins at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner of the Year Awards 2025 at AWS re:Invent.

2. We have been honored by Data Security Council of India with the Excellence Award for Best Security Practices (IT–ITeS, Large) at the DSCI Annual Information Security Summit 2025.

3. Our Business Continuity and Resilience Team has won the 2026 Global Continuity and Resilience Team Award from DRII(Disaster Recovery Institute International ) USA.

4. We have been honored with the Tricentis SAP AI Solutions Partner Award—our third consecutive win and the only recognition in the AI category this year.

5. LTM and ServiceNow are advancing customers journey to an Autonomous Enterprise, earning two 2026 Partner of the Year awards: Transformation Partner (EMEA) and Data & Analytics Partner (APAC).

6. Thrilled to be named NVIDIA NPN Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year at GTC 2026, reflecting our momentum in scaling impactful AI with NVIDIA.

Top Analyst Recognitions:

1. LTM recognized as a Leader in Everest Groups So_ware Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix? Assessment 2026.

2. LTM recognized as a Leader in ISGs Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud & Technology Ecosystem 2025 across all quadrants in the US and Europe

3. LTM recognized as a Leader in HFS Horizons Next-Gen IT Infrastructure Services 2026.

4. LTM recognized as a Leader & Star Performer in Everest Groups Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix? Assessment 2025.

5. LTM recognized as a Leader in Everest Groups Talent Readiness for Next Generation Data, Analytics and AI Services PEAK Matrix? Assessment 2025.

6. LTM recognized as an Innovator in Avasants Generative AI Services 2025 RadarView

7. LTM recognized as a Leader in Everest Groups Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix? Assessment 2025.

8. LTM recognized in ISGs Provider Lens™ Life Sciences Digital Services 2025 as a Leader in Manufacturing Supply Chain service providers and a Rising Star in Clinical Development service providers.

9. LTM positioned as a Leader in ISGs Provider Lens™ SAP Ecosystem 2025 for ‘RISE with SAP Implementation and ‘SAP Business AI & BTP services globally.

10. LTM recognized as a Leader in HFS Horizons: Energy & Utilities Service Providers, 2025.

HR Awards:

1. LTM has been recognized with the AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards (ABECA) in May 2025 and won three titles - Top Rated Companies for Women, Top Rated IT/ITES Companies, and Top-Rated Mega Companies.

2. LTM has been recognized with the Economic Times Exceptional Employee Experience award in large-scale industry category in July 2025.

3. LTM has won gold in Excellence in DEI Strategy, silver in Excellence in Remote & Hybrid Work Strategy, and silver in Excellence in Use of HR Technology at the Financial Express HR Awards in July 2025.

4. LTM has been honored with six golds in Best Use of AI for Business Impact, Best Employee Engagement, Best Learning Strategy, Best Unique or Innovative L&D Program, Best New Hire Onboarding Program, and Best Talent Acquisition Process (with RippleHire) along with two silvers in Best Leadership Development for Women and Best Talent Management Tech Implementation (with Prismforce) at the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards in August 2025.

5. LTM has been announced as the winner in SHRM HR Excellence Awards under the category ‘Excellence in Leveraging HR Technology in November 2025.

6. LTM has been recognized as one of the Top Companies with Great Managers in India in December 2025™ as part of The Great Manager Awards by People Business.

7. LTM has been honoured at the L&T Group HR Conclave, securing four awards at the Annual HR Awards (AHA) 2026 for Talent Acquisition, Digital Transformation, and Talent Engagement categories, reflecting our efforts in building scalable HR processes, leveraging AI and digital platforms, and elevating employee experience with inclusion.

8. LTM was also recognized as the emerging Leader in HR Excellence under the L&T Groups Human Resource Excellence Model (HREM) 2025-26 for some of our core HR dimensions like leadership and culture, HR strategy, employee engagement, talent management, recruitment, etc.

9. LTM has been awarded as the Best IT Companies for Women in India by Avtar & Seramount in November 2025.

10. LTM has been recognized at the India Workplace Equity Index (IWEI) Awards in November 2025 as the Top Employer in Silver Category for LGBTQ+ Inclusion efforts.

11. LTM has been featured inDEI100, Indias first structured DEI index curated by Team Marksmen Network in December 2025. 12. LTM has been recognized at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards (ETHCA) 2026 for the second consecutive year, winning multiple metals in four categories: Gold in AI for Talent Management Strategy, Silver in AI for Talent Acquisition, Bronze in Flexible & Hybrid Work Models, and Bronze in HR Digital Transformation through AI.

13. LTM has been recognized at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National HR Excellence Awards in the ‘Significant Achievement in HR Excellence category in March 2026, reflecting on our strong and structured HR practices that are well-aligned with business goals and deliver meaningful impact through various people initiatives.

14. LTM has won Gold under the category – Best Use of AI in Human Resources at the Financial Express AICONIC Summit and Awards 2026.

ESG Awards:

1. Businessworld (BW) IMSC Rankings 2024–25

LTM is ranked 3 in the IT & Digital Services sector and rank 15 across sectors in the Top 200 companies in BW Indias Most Sustainable Companies 2024-25.

2. FTSE Russell

LTM achieved 4.6 out of 5 ESG score very much higher than sub-sector, sector, and country averages, reflecting our strong ESG performance.

3. Travel Emissions – Travel Smart Yearbook

Ranked among the Top 15 Indian companies for travel emissions reduction and featured in the Travel Smart Yearbook FY25.

4. UN Global Compact (Business Participant)

LTM has retained its signatory status and received the Business Participant Certificate for FY 2025–26.

5. ESG Risk.ai

Secured an ESG score of 78 (Excellent), placing LTM in the highest rating band on ESG Risk.ais scale.

6. TNFD Early Adopter Recognition

LTM is the only Indian IT company to be a TNFD Early Adopter; our Sustainability Report FY25 was showcased among 50 global pioneers and selected as one of two IT benchmarking reports world-wide.

7. EcoVadis

Scored 71/100, ranking in the 86th percentile globally, placing LTM in the Top 15% across all sectors and Top 8% in the Computer Services sector worldwide.

8. Global ESG Transparency Award

Won the Global ESG Transparency Award for Sustainability Report FY 2024-25, achieving 87.67% and placed in the "Excellence Class" as a Pioneering Leading Company in Sustainability Reporting.

9. CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Achieved a score of 73 for overall ESG (Leadership) and score of 80 (Leadership) for sustainability disclosures. 10. Stakeholder Empowerment Services (SES)

Secured 79/100, placing LTM in the upper quadrant of the Top 200 Indian companies (by market capitalization) ESG ratings index.

11. NSE Analytics

Achieved an ESG score of 78, best in India IT sector.

12. UNGC Participant: LTM has continued its signatory status attaining Business Participant certificate for FY 2025-26. 13. Achilles ESG Rating: LTM is placed in Top 5% of over 200,000 assessed companies till date in Achilles networks with overall ESG score of 82 out of 100 (Achilles average score stands at 56) attaining top grade "Excellent".

14. League of American Communications Professionals (LACP): Platinum Award: Demonstrated exceptional characteristics with our Sustainability Report FY25 by being the only Platinum Award Winner in Technology – I.T Services sector. 15. LACP: Ranked 6th among Worldwide Top 100 Winners: Our Sustainability Report FY25 ranked 6 by LACP in their Worldwide Top 100 Winners across all sectors in all reporting categories.

16. LACP: Worldwide Best In-House Report Technical Achievement Award: Attained exemplary score of 99 out of 100 bagging ‘Worldwide Best In-House Report (Technical Achievement) Award from LACP.

17. ICAI Excellence Award: LTM received Excellence award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for Business Responsibility & Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) FY25.

18. Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025: Awarded the Best 2 ESG Initiatives of the Year – 2025 at the Global CSR & ESG Awards held at Delhi on April 25th, 2025.

19. India CSR Awards: Declared a winner in two categories at the Indian CSR Awards 2025, organized by Brand Honchos: Best 3 Women Empowerment Initiative of the Year – 2025, Most Impactful CSR Project of the Year – 2025 (Education Initiatives). 20. Rotary National CSR Awards: Awarded the Best Project Award in the area of Community & Skill Development under the Mega Enterprise Category for the IVDP Program implementation in the State of Odisha. Out of 746 applications only 30 were shortlisted, and LTM was one of only 4 Mega Enterprises to receive the award.

Other Matters

As disclosed in the Boards Report for FY24, an inspection was conducted at erstwhile Mindtree Limited by the Office of the Regional Director (South Eastern Region), Ministry of Corporate Affairs under Section 206 of the Act, during FY20. Based on the said inspection, a Show cause/adjudication notice(s) were issued to Mindtree by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka (RoC) in FY23 (prior to merger) pertaining to alleged violation of Sections 149(9), Sections 230-232 read with Section 234, and Section 134 of the Act.

Consequent to the merger, the matter was transferred to Regional Director (Western Region) and during the year under review, the Company received a compounding order under Section 441 of the Act from the Regional Director (Western Region), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Mumbai, in relation to a violation of Section 134 of the Act by the previous management of erstwhile Mindtree Limited for the financial year 2017–18. The Regional Director levied a compounding fee of INR 3,00,000 on the Company and an aggregate amount of INR 4,30,000 on the former promoters, directors, and officers of erstwhile Mindtree Limited. The Company and the concerned individuals have paid the respective compounding amounts, and the final order was issued by Regional Director on June 12, 2025.

The applications relating to the remaining matters are pending consideration and disposal.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors place on record their sincere thanks to the customers, vendors, investors, banks, financial & academic institutions, regulatory authorities, stock exchanges and all other stakeholders for their continued co-operation and support. Your directors also acknowledge the support and co-operation from the Government of India, state governments and overseas government(s), their agencies and other regulatory authorities.

Your directors also appreciate the commendable efforts, teamwork and professionalism of the employees of the Company.