SectorIT - Software
Open₹3,995.9
Prev. Close₹3,977.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹987.68
Day's High₹4,008.7
Day's Low₹3,963
52 Week's High₹6,429.5
52 Week's Low₹3,901
Book Value₹770.97
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,17,832.82
P/E22.16
EPS179.47
Divi. Yield1.88
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, Adani Power, Tata Capital, etc.
The project is to develop an AI-powered program for the modernisation of India's national tax analytics platform, informed the company.
The company plans to work closely with Microsoft teams to speed up cloud adoption for large clients and help them extract more value from their existing Azure commitments.
Under the scope of the project, LTIMindtree will transform the nation’s PAN infrastructure. This is part of the government to citizen (G2C) initiative.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, Paytm, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
29.6
29.7
29.7
29.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22,838.9
21,804.4
19,268.8
15,947.4
Net Worth
22,868.5
21,834.1
19,298.5
15,977
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14,406.4
11,566.1
10,184.2
6,906.4
yoy growth (%)
24.55
13.56
47.46
11.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8,590
-6,809.8
-5,982.8
-4,134.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3,010.4
2,392.4
2,007
1,468.4
Depreciation
-288.1
-267.6
-208.4
-91.3
Tax paid
-749.5
-604
-454.6
-308.3
Working capital
2,597.3
-59.3
245.5
511.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.55
13.56
47.46
11.7
Op profit growth
10.81
34.34
78
-4.54
EBIT growth
24.92
18.53
40.26
24.82
Net profit growth
26.42
15.2
33.81
23.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
42,307.6
38,008.1
35,517
33,183
15,668.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42,307.6
38,008.1
35,517
33,183
15,668.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,094.4
989.7
701.9
556.9
466.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.4
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.6
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,151.3
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.76
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,503.4
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
S N Subrahmanyan
Non Executive Director
R Shankar Raman
Managing Director & CEO
Venugopal Lambu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjeev Aga
Independent Non Exe. Director
JAMES VARGHESE ABRAHAM
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinayak Chatterjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
APURVA PUROHIT
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bijou Kurien
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vipul Chandra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ANGNA ARORA
L & T House,
Ballard Estate,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-22-67525656
Website: http://www.lntinfotech.com
Email: investor@lntinfotech.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
LTM Limited was initially incorporated as L&T Information Technology Limited on 23 December, 1996. The name of the Company was changed from L&T Information Technology Limited to Larsen & Toubro Infote...
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Reports by LTM Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.