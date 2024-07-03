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LTM Ltd Share Price Live

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3,972.5
(-0.13%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:57 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,995.9
  • Day's High4,008.7
  • 52 Wk High6,429.5
  • Prev. Close3,977.7
  • Day's Low3,963
  • 52 Wk Low 3,901
  • Turnover (lac)987.68
  • P/E22.16
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value770.97
  • EPS179.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,17,832.82
  • Div. Yield1.88
View All Historical Data
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  • Open3,983.8
  • Day's High4,022.4
  • Spot3,995.9
  • Prev. Close3,986.9
  • Day's Low3,965.2
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot150
  • OI(Chg %)6,000 (0.18%)
  • Roll Over%0.62
  • Roll Cost-0.45
  • Traded Vol.30,750 (-88.86%)
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LTM Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹3,995.9

Prev. Close

₹3,977.7

Turnover(Lac.)

₹987.68

Day's High

₹4,008.7

Day's Low

₹3,963

52 Week's High

₹6,429.5

52 Week's Low

₹3,901

Book Value

₹770.97

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,17,832.82

P/E

22.16

EPS

179.47

Divi. Yield

1.88

LTM Ltd Corporate Action

4 May 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 May, 2026

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6 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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23 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 53

Record Date: 25 May, 2026

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LTM Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 20th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 20th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, Adani Power, Tata Capital, etc.

20 Jan 2026|07:18 AM
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LTIMindtree wins ₹3,000 Crore order from CBDT

LTIMindtree wins ₹3,000 Crore order from CBDT

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The project is to develop an AI-powered program for the modernisation of India's national tax analytics platform, informed the company.

16 Jan 2026|02:32 PM
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LTIMindtree Expands Microsoft Partnership to Accelerate Azure Adoption and AI Transformation

LTIMindtree Expands Microsoft Partnership to Accelerate Azure Adoption and AI Transformation

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The company plans to work closely with Microsoft teams to speed up cloud adoption for large clients and help them extract more value from their existing Azure commitments.

19 Nov 2025|12:29 PM
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LTIMindtree secures ₹792 Crore PAN 2.0 project

LTIMindtree secures ₹792 Crore PAN 2.0 project

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Under the scope of the project, LTIMindtree will transform the nation’s PAN infrastructure. This is part of the government to citizen (G2C) initiative.

7 Aug 2025|01:32 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 5th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 5th August 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, Paytm, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

5 Aug 2025|09:00 AM
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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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LTM Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:58 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.52%

Non-Promoter- 23.64%

Institutions: 23.63%

Non-Institutions: 7.82%

Custodian: 0.01%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

LTM Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

29.6

29.7

29.7

29.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22,838.9

21,804.4

19,268.8

15,947.4

Net Worth

22,868.5

21,834.1

19,298.5

15,977

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14,406.4

11,566.1

10,184.2

6,906.4

yoy growth (%)

24.55

13.56

47.46

11.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8,590

-6,809.8

-5,982.8

-4,134.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3,010.4

2,392.4

2,007

1,468.4

Depreciation

-288.1

-267.6

-208.4

-91.3

Tax paid

-749.5

-604

-454.6

-308.3

Working capital

2,597.3

-59.3

245.5

511.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.55

13.56

47.46

11.7

Op profit growth

10.81

34.34

78

-4.54

EBIT growth

24.92

18.53

40.26

24.82

Net profit growth

26.42

15.2

33.81

23.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

42,307.6

38,008.1

35,517

33,183

15,668.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42,307.6

38,008.1

35,517

33,183

15,668.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,094.4

989.7

701.9

556.9

466.7

LTM Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.4

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.6

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,151.3

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.76

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,503.4

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT LTM Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

S N Subrahmanyan

Non Executive Director

R Shankar Raman

Managing Director & CEO

Venugopal Lambu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjeev Aga

Independent Non Exe. Director

JAMES VARGHESE ABRAHAM

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinayak Chatterjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

APURVA PUROHIT

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bijou Kurien

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vipul Chandra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ANGNA ARORA

Registered Office

L & T House,

Ballard Estate,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-22-67525656

Website: http://www.lntinfotech.com

Email: investor@lntinfotech.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

LTM Limited was initially incorporated as L&T Information Technology Limited on 23 December, 1996. The name of the Company was changed from L&T Information Technology Limited to Larsen & Toubro Infote...
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Reports by LTM Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the LTM Ltd share price today?

The LTM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3972.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of LTM Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LTM Ltd is ₹117832.82 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of LTM Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LTM Ltd is 22.16 and 5.16 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LTM Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LTM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LTM Ltd is ₹3901 and ₹6429.5 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of LTM Ltd?

LTM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.12%, 3 Years at -6.11%, 1 Year at -24.35%, 6 Month at -36.42%, 3 Month at -7.86% and 1 Month at -8.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LTM Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LTM Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.52 %
Institutions - 23.64 %
Public - 7.83 %

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