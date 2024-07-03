LTM Ltd Annually Results

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Jun 9, 2026|04:29:55 PM

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The project is to develop an AI-powered program for the modernisation of India's national tax analytics platform, informed the company.

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Under the scope of the project, LTIMindtree will transform the nation’s PAN infrastructure. This is part of the government to citizen (G2C) initiative.

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In dollar terms, revenue reached $1,153.3 million, marking a 2% quarter-on-quarter growth and a 5.2% year-on-year increase.

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According to the terms of the agreement, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-driven operating model to deliver end-to-end application management, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to the client.

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The Board has proposed a final dividend of ₹45 per equity share of face value ₹1 each for the year ended March 31, 2025

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