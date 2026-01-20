Board Meeting 23 Apr 2026 6 Apr 2026

Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited results and recommendation of final dividend if any. Outcome attached (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:23.04.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 6 Jan 2026

Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Outcome of Board meeting attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.01.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2025 1 Oct 2025

Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results and interim dividend if any

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2025 30 Jun 2025