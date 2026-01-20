Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of INR 53/- per equity share of Re. 1 each, for approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Record Date for payment of Final Dividend for FY-26 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to the final dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026, if approved at the AGM, is fixed as Monday,May 25, 2026 and shall be paid within 10 days from declaration. Record date for Final Dividend is May 25, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2026)