To,

The Board of Directors,

Lumino Industries Limited

1858/1 Rajdanga Main Road, Acropolis,

12th Floor Unit-3&4, Kolkata-700107

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Lumino Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, the statement of profit and loss, (including the statement of other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (The "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on the financial statements of one foreign branch, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit including total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the

standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and,

based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the foreign branch which is included in the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

a) The Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 were audited by one of the joint auditors SDP & Associates, Chartered Accountants, who vide their audit report dated May 23, 2024 issued an unmodified opinion on the audited Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, Singhi & Co, (appointed as joint auditors during the year) do not express any opinion on the comparable figures reported in the financial statements for the year ended March, 31, 2024.

b) We did not audit the financial statements/information of the foreign branch located in Rwanda, whose financial statements/information reflect total assets of Rs. 2,688.44 lakhs and total revenue of Rs. 371.54 lakhs as at March 31,2025 and for the year then ended, as considered in the standalone financial statements. This financial statements/information are for a different reporting period ended December 31, 2024, which differs from the Companys reporting date by three months, and were audited by other auditors whose report has been furnished to us. Our opinion, insofar as it relates to the amounts included for such branch including other information, is based solely on the report of the other auditors, the adjustments made by the management of the Company to align the reporting period and conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company and audited by us.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, "Annexure-A" on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account and records as required by law, have been kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(j) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and proper records adequate for the purpose of

our audit have been received from the branch not visited by us.

(c) The reports on the accounts of the branch office of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditors appointed under that section have been received by us and we have considered the reports of the branch auditors while preparing our audit report on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

(d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Companies Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(g) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its director during the year is in accordance with the provision of Section 197 read with schedule V of the Act.

(j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2025 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 44.1 of the standalone financial statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from

any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the

understanding, whether recorded in

writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that

have been considered reasonable and

appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any

dividend in previous financial year which has been paid in current year. Further, no dividend has been declared in current year. Accordingly, the provision of

section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares except that, the audit trail feature is not enabled at the database level in all the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the same has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention, where such feature is enabled (Refer Note 44.18 of the Standalone Financial Statements).

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Lumino Industries Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2025)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment (including Right of Use Assets):

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use

assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2025.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory (excluding inventories in transit) at reasonable intervals during the year and discrepancies is less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The company has filed quarterly returns/statement (including revised) with such banks, which are in agreement with books of accounts other than those as set out below:

Quarter ended Particulars of Securities Provided Name of the Bank Amount as per books of accounts (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount as per Statements submitted with banks (Rs. in Lakhs) Difference (Rs. in Lakhs) 30th June, 2024 Inventories and Trade Receivables Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Yes Bank, Andhra Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, IDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank 99,632.48 99,492.40 140.08 30th September, 2024 1,11,561.57 1,11,683.15 (121.57) 31st December, 2024 1,27,220.86 1,25,987.45 1,233.41 31st March, 2025 1,19,934.61 1,18,580.36 1,354.25

Also refer note 26.2 to the standalone financial statement. iii. (a) The Company has, during the year, made investment in one equity share, one government security, nine mutual fund schemes and granted unsecured loan to one company. During the year the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The aggregate amount of loan granted during the year and balance outstanding at balance sheet date with respect to such loan to subsidiaries, joint venture, associates and to parties other than subsidiaries, joint venture and associates as per the table given below:

Particulars Loan (INR in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year to others 333.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above to others NIL

(b) In respect loans given, the terms and conditions under which such loans were provided, and investments made by the Company are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. (c) In respect of the loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable. (d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties. (f) The Company has not given/provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in respect of the loans granted and investments made by it. The Company has not provided any guarantees and security covered under Section 185 or Section 186 of the Act. v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount of Demand (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending WB Entry Tax Act 2012 Entry Tax 1764.84 F.Y. 2013-14 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 28.80 A.Y. 2015-16 D.C.I.T.Central Circle -2(3) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 129.82 A.Y. 2016-17 D.C.I.T.Central Circle -2(3) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 874.93 A.Y. 2018-19 D.C.I.T.Central Circle -2(3) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 105.83 A.Y. 2019-20 D.C.I.T.Central Circle -2(3) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 48.48 A.Y. 2020-21 D.C.I.T.Central Circle -2(3) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 42.77 A.Y. 2021-22 D.C.I.T.Central Circle -2(3) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 48.30 A.Y. 2022-23 D.C.I.T.Central Circle -2(3) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 60.28 A.Y. 2015-16 CIT Appeals - 2, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.08 A.Y. 2016-17 CIT Appeals - 2, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 165.68 A.Y. 2017-18 CIT Appeals - 2, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 211.48 A.Y. 2018-19 CIT Appeals - 2, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 29.60 A.Y. 2019-20 CIT Appeals - 2, Kolkata WBGST Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 5.44 F.Y. 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner Ballygunge Charge, WB Goods & Service Tax 2017 Goods & Service Tax 25.24 F.Y. 2019-20 State Taxes Officer Circle Baramulla-III Goods & Service Tax 2017 Goods & Service Tax 97.41 F.Y. 2019-20 Assistant Commissioner Ballygunge, WB Goods & Service Tax 2017 Goods & Service Tax 6.84 F.Y. 2019-20 Deputy Commissioner State Tax Patna Special Central Bihar Goods & Service Tax 2017 Goods & Service Tax 101.92 F.Y. 2020-21 Assistant Commissioner Ballygunge, WB

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) On the basis of our audit procedures we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has obtained term loans during the year and the same has been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that during the year, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint venture. The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint venture. The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate. x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, except for two instances aggregating Rs. 93.48 lakhs identified by management and for which the management has taken appropriate steps including implementation of additional controls, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the Management. Refer note 44.16 to the Standalone Financial Statements. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered for the purpose of our audit, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors during the year. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) As represented by the Management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In respect of ongoing projects, there were no unspent amount as on March 31, 2025 which were required to be transferred to a special account. xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report. Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in point (h) of paragraph 2 under "Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements" section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s. Lumino Industries Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2025) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as the "Act") We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Lumino Industries Limited (the "Company") as of March 31st, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to theses standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Other Matters Our aforesaid reports under section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial control over financial reporting in so far excludes the internal financial control in the foreign branch located at Rwanda.