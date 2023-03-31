To The Members of

M RAMADEV! ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED

i have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M.RAMADEVI ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED (the Company) which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st Marclr 2023, the statement of Profit and Loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Management is responsible for matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies ( Accounts) Rules,2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on my audit I have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. I conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers interna! control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

1 believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, I give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that

a I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b In my opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in my opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies ( Accounts ) Rules 2014.

e. In our opinion and according to the size of the Company, the internal financial controls appear to be adequate.

f. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which has impact on its financial position

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses and

III. There is no amount which were required to be transferred, to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

(i) The Company has maintained proper records, full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. The fixed assets are being physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. As informed to me, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii) The company has conducted physical verification of stock of Inventories at reasonable intervals and there was no material discrepancies notices on such physical verification of inventories and in my opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(iii) The company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained u/s 189 of the Act.

(iv) The company has not granted any loans and provided any guarantee or security. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of the investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence this paragraph of the order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and hence this paragraph of the order is not applicable.

(vii) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, GST, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no dues payable in respect of GST and Cess as at 31.03.2023 which were disputed.

(viii) Based on my audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, I am of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to a financial institutions, bank, government or dues to debentures holders.

(ix) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and Term Loans during the year. Hence this paragraph of the order is not applicable.

(x) No fraud on or by the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) As the company is a private limited company the provisions of Section 197 are not applicable to the company and hence this paragraph of the order is not applicable.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company, this paragraph of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) The transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence this paragraph of the order is not applicable.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the directors or persons connected with them and hence this paragraph of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the RBI Act 1934.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report:

(Referred to in paragraph (e) on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of my report of even date)

I have audited the Internal Financial controls over financial reporting of M.RAMADEVI ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED,(The Company"), as of 31sT March, 2023 in conjunction with the audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Charted Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsible include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance note on Audit Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Company Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My Audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk, where material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of report that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company ; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subjects to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the polices or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In my opinion the Company has , in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal control stated in the Guidance Notice on Audit of Internal Financials controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India.