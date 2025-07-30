|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2025
|22 Jul 2025
|AGM 21/08/2025 Annual general meeting intimation enclosed Intimation of book closure for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of determination of members who are entitled to receive the dividend for the financial year 2024-25, if declared Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of the 58th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 21, 2025 at 2.30 P.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2025) Summary of the proceedings of the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. August 21, 2025 through VC / other audio visual means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.08.2025) Voting results and scrutinizers report attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.08.2025)
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