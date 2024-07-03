Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹310.75
Prev. Close₹310.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,453.75
Day's High₹310.75
Day's Low₹300.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,659.31
P/E22.64
EPS13.62
Divi. Yield0.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
118.55
118.55
118.55
118.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
946.13
821.14
684.64
564.52
Net Worth
1,064.68
939.69
803.19
683.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,144.02
2,710.84
2,688.93
2,479.32
yoy growth (%)
-20.9
0.81
8.45
-16.49
Raw materials
-1,369.93
-1,846.89
-1,881.74
-1,782.88
As % of sales
63.89
68.12
69.98
71.91
Employee costs
-67.97
-70.86
-68.2
-68.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
105.56
70.43
75.04
30.11
Depreciation
-50.31
-45.37
-36.99
-35.26
Tax paid
-38.46
-5.88
-14.46
-10.7
Working capital
-599.67
142.65
197.22
-140.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.9
0.81
8.45
-16.49
Op profit growth
0.94
7.05
9.92
58.54
EBIT growth
0.26
9.93
13.01
75.67
Net profit growth
3.94
6.55
212.04
-108.08
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,991
|32.83
|55,256.58
|548.17
|0.11
|9,935.46
|452.23
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
813.25
|0
|48,407.45
|-61.94
|0
|1,253.4
|20.86
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
390.7
|7.61
|15,589.38
|634.95
|2.83
|6,999.45
|282.11
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
143.91
|16.75
|14,508.13
|121.01
|1.07
|7,364.06
|68.79
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd
MBAPL
192.14
|58.49
|9,071.16
|32.96
|0.05
|416.3
|18.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Akshay Poddar
Independent Director
D A Prasanna
Whole-time Director
NITIN MANGUESH KANTAK
Independent Director
Marco Wadia
Non Executive Director
N Suresh Krishnan
Independent Director
Kiran Dhingra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vighneshwar G Bhat
Level 11 UB Tower UB City,
No 24 Vittal Mallya Road,
Karnataka - 560001
Tel: 91-080-3985 5599
Website: http://www.mangalorechemicals.com
Email: shares.mcfl@adventz.com; vijayamahantesh.khannur@a
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited, a part of UB Group, was incorporated in 1966 as Malabar Chemical & Fertilisers Pvt Ltd. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, purchase and...
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Reports by Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Merged
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