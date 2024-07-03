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Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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308.75
(-0.42%)
Oct 30, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

₹310.75

Prev. Close

₹310.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,453.75

Day's High

₹310.75

Day's Low

₹300.25

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,659.31

P/E

22.64

EPS

13.62

Divi. Yield

0.49

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Merged Corporate Action

22 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2025

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22 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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16 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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7 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 14 Aug, 2025

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14 May 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:19 AM
Sep-2025Jun-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.19%

Foreign: 1.18%

Indian: 59.44%

Non-Promoter- 12.49%

Institutions: 12.49%

Non-Institutions: 26.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

118.55

118.55

118.55

118.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

946.13

821.14

684.64

564.52

Net Worth

1,064.68

939.69

803.19

683.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,144.02

2,710.84

2,688.93

2,479.32

yoy growth (%)

-20.9

0.81

8.45

-16.49

Raw materials

-1,369.93

-1,846.89

-1,881.74

-1,782.88

As % of sales

63.89

68.12

69.98

71.91

Employee costs

-67.97

-70.86

-68.2

-68.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

105.56

70.43

75.04

30.11

Depreciation

-50.31

-45.37

-36.99

-35.26

Tax paid

-38.46

-5.88

-14.46

-10.7

Working capital

-599.67

142.65

197.22

-140.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.9

0.81

8.45

-16.49

Op profit growth

0.94

7.05

9.92

58.54

EBIT growth

0.26

9.93

13.01

75.67

Net profit growth

3.94

6.55

212.04

-108.08

View Ratios

No Record Found

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,991

32.8355,256.58548.170.119,935.46452.23

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

813.25

048,407.45-61.9401,253.420.86

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

390.7

7.6115,589.38634.952.836,999.45282.11

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

143.91

16.7514,508.13121.011.077,364.0668.79

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd

MBAPL

192.14

58.499,071.1632.960.05416.318.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Akshay Poddar

Independent Director

D A Prasanna

Whole-time Director

NITIN MANGUESH KANTAK

Independent Director

Marco Wadia

Non Executive Director

N Suresh Krishnan

Independent Director

Kiran Dhingra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vighneshwar G Bhat

Registered Office

Level 11 UB Tower UB City,

No 24 Vittal Mallya Road,

Karnataka - 560001

Tel: 91-080-3985 5599

Website: http://www.mangalorechemicals.com

Email: shares.mcfl@adventz.com; vijayamahantesh.khannur@a

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited, a part of UB Group, was incorporated in 1966 as Malabar Chemical & Fertilisers Pvt Ltd. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, purchase and...
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Reports by Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Merged

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