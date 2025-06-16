Notice of the court convening meeting Proceedings of the Honble NCLT, Bengaluru Bench Convened meetings of the Equity shareholders, Secured and Unsecured Creditors of the Company held on June 16, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16.06.2025) Please find attached the voting results and scrutinizers report of the Honble NCLT Bengaluru Bench convened meetings of the equity shareholders, secured and unsecured creditors of the Company held on June 16, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17.06.2025)