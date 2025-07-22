Recommended a dividend of Rs.1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting Intimation of book closure for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of determination of members who are entitled to receive the dividend for the financial year 2024-25, if declared (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :22.07.2025) Record date intimation for the purpose of determination of members who are entitled to receive the dividend for the FY 2024-25, if declared (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2025)