Further, the board of directors of the Transferee Company in their meeting held on October 16, 2025, have fixed Friday, 31st October 2025 as the Record Date (as defined under the Scheme) for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the Transferor Company who will be entitled to receive fully paid- up equity shares of INR 10/- each of the Transferee Company in accordance with the terms of the Scheme. As per the Scheme, 187 fully paid-up equity shares of INR 10/- each of the Transferee Company are to be issued and allotted for every 100 fully paid-up equity shares of INR 10/- each of the Transferor Company.