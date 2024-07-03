Mantra Capital Limited Summary

Mantra Capital Limited was initially incorporated as Savani Investment and Leasing Limited on December 21, 1983. The Company changed the name from Savani Investment and Leasing Limited to Savani Freight and Finance Limited on 18 May, 1987 and again to Savani Finance Limited on 14 October, 1993. The Company has further attained a new change of name to Mantra Capital Limited in 2025.



The Company commenced active lending operations in late September 2024, has focused on Small Business Loans to micro and small enterprises in emerging towns and Loans for Electric Vehicles (3W passenger, logistics, and small 4W) for productive commercial use. As of 31st March, 2025, the total Loan Portfolio was at Rs. 25.86 Crores.



It is a Non-Banking Financial Services Company engaged in the sole business segment of investment and financial services. RBI, vide the circular - Harmonisation of different categories of NBFCs issued on 22 February 2019, to provide NBFCs with greater operational flexibility and harmonisation of different categories of NBFCs into fewer categories based on the principle of regulation by activity, merged the three categories of NBFCs viz. Asset Finance Companies (AFC), Loan Companies (LCs) and Investment Companies (ICs) into a new category called NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC).



Accordingly, the Company has been reclassified as NBFC Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). It offers asset based finance, investments, and advisory syndication services. Headquartered in Mumbai, with an extensive network of operations in key high-potential markets in India, the company has expertise incrafting financial credit solutions for entrepreneur-led businesses across general trade as well as the promising logistics & mobility space.



The Company is currently in active discussions with financial institutions to raise debt capital.In FY 2025, Company crossed 1000 loan disbursals by June25, validating the systems and underwriting. It has secured term debt from marquee institutions, partnered with OEMs like Mahindra Mobility, Omega Seiki, to promote green lending. It has expanded the network to 17 branches across the south regions of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi.