Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹15.98
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹23.29
52 Week's Low₹12.48
Book Value₹9.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
31.99
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.97
-3.9
-1.9
-1.82
Net Worth
39.96
0.1
2.1
2.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.36
-0.21
0.06
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepa Tracy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
PURVI RAMESH AMBANI
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAVISHANKAR RAMAMOORTHY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikrant Ponkshe
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Anantrai Patadia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jitendra Laxmidas Negandhi
91 Mandra House Marol Co-op In,
M V Road Andheri (East),
Maharashtra - 400059
Tel: 91-22-67604100
Website: http://www.savanifinancials.co.in
Email: info@savanifinancials.co.in
E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,
Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-40430200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Mantra Capital Limited was initially incorporated as Savani Investment and Leasing Limited on December 21, 1983. The Company changed the name from Savani Investment and Leasing Limited to Savani Freig...
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Reports by Mantra Capital Limited
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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