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Mantra Capital Limited Share Price Live

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16.49
(3.19%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open0
  • Day's High0
  • 52 Wk High23.29
  • Prev. Close15.98
  • Day's Low0
  • 52 Wk Low 12.48
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mantra Capital Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹0

Prev. Close

₹15.98

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

₹0

Day's Low

₹0

52 Week's High

₹23.29

52 Week's Low

₹12.48

Book Value

₹9.56

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mantra Capital Limited Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

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4 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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17 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Mantra Capital Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Mantra Capital Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:29 AM
Apr-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Mantra Capital Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

31.99

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.97

-3.9

-1.9

-1.82

Net Worth

39.96

0.1

2.1

2.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.36

-0.21

0.06

0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Mantra Capital Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mantra Capital Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepa Tracy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

PURVI RAMESH AMBANI

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAVISHANKAR RAMAMOORTHY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikrant Ponkshe

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Anantrai Patadia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jitendra Laxmidas Negandhi

Registered Office

91 Mandra House Marol Co-op In,

M V Road Andheri (East),

Maharashtra - 400059

Tel: 91-22-67604100

Website: http://www.savanifinancials.co.in

Email: info@savanifinancials.co.in

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,

Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-40430200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Mantra Capital Limited was initially incorporated as Savani Investment and Leasing Limited on December 21, 1983. The Company changed the name from Savani Investment and Leasing Limited to Savani Freig...
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Reports by Mantra Capital Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Mantra Capital Limited share price today?

The Mantra Capital Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mantra Capital Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mantra Capital Limited is ₹59.00 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mantra Capital Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Mantra Capital Limited is 0 and 1.67 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mantra Capital Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mantra Capital Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mantra Capital Limited is ₹12.48 and ₹23.29 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Mantra Capital Limited?

Mantra Capital Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.09%, 3 Years at 2.59%, 1 Year at -5.22%, 6 Month at 6.89%, 3 Month at 6.89% and 1 Month at 3.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mantra Capital Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Mantra Capital Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 66.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.01 %

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