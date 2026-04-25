Board Meeting 25 Apr 2026 17 Apr 2026

Mantra Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.04.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 27 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results & Preferential Issue of shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. Proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and warrants onpreferential basis subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be requiredincluding approval of shareholders in this regard. 2. Increase the authorized share capital of the Company and consequential amendment in Memorandum of Association of the Company. In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (LODR Regulations) we hereby submit the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday, 30th January, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.01.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2025 30 Dec 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Savani Financials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results (with Limited Review Report) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. 2. To consider and approve the proposed issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on preferential basis by way of Private Placement in compliance with applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non- Convertible Securities) Regulations 2021 SEBI LODR Regulations as amended from time to time. 3. Any other business which forms part of the agenda paper. In accordance to SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct and Internal Procedures of the Company the trading window of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 is closed from Wednesday 01st October 2025 and shall re-open after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of Un-audited Standalone Financial Results. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/S Jayantilal Thakkar & Co., Chartered Accountant. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, 12th November, 2025, have inter - alia considered and approved the following: 1.Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 along with Limited Review Report in accordance to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (copy of which is enclosed). 2.Raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs.15,00,00,000/- through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement or public issue or a qualified institutional placement or preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, as may be permitted under applicable laws, in one or more tranche(s), subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals, as may be required. 3.Any other business which forms part of the agenda paper. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2025)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2025 28 Aug 2025

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28th August, 2025 considered and approved The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28th August, 2025 considered and approved - 1. New set of Articles of Association, subject to approval of shareholders in their upcoming General Meeting 2.Managerial Remuneration to be paid to the Managing Director of the Company,subject to approval of shareholders in their upcoming General Meeting 3.Framework for payment to Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company,subject to approval of shareholders in their upcoming General Meeting 4.Framework for payment to Senior Managerial Personnel of the Company,subject to approval of shareholders in their upcoming General Meeting 5.Compensation to be paid to Chief Executive Officer of the Company,subject to approval of shareholders in their upcoming General Meeting 6.Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025

Board Meeting 21 Jul 2025 16 Jul 2025