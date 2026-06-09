Mantra Capital Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
31.99
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.97
-3.9
-1.9
-1.82
Net Worth
39.96
0.1
2.1
2.18
Minority Interest
Debt
4.94
2.21
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
44.9
2.31
2.1
2.18
Fixed Assets
1.08
0.08
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.77
0
0
1.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.95
-0.04
0.06
0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.42
0.31
0.09
0.07
Sundry Creditors
-2.04
-0.18
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.33
-0.17
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
6.81
2.28
2.04
0.37
Total Assets
18.76
2.32
2.1
2.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.