Newspaper publications of information regarding notice of EGM Scheduled on February 27, 2026. Notice of the Extra -Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.02.2026) Scrutinizers Report for Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, March 27, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :27.02.2026) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Friday, March 27, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/02/2026)