Maxwell Engineering Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
2.75
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.26
3.32
0.16
Net Worth
13.01
3.33
0.17
Minority Interest
Debt
8.6
3.19
2.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.61
6.52
2.39
Fixed Assets
9.56
2.98
1.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.02
0
Networking Capital
10.15
2.28
0.35
Inventories
1.51
0.25
0.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.08
1.02
0.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.32
3
0.26
Sundry Creditors
-1.19
-0.41
-0.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.57
-1.58
-0.23
Cash
1.8
1.24
0.63
Total Assets
21.6
6.52
2.39
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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