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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
10.05
2.75
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.82
10.25
3.32
0.16
Net Worth
24.87
13
3.33
0.17
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,578
|90.85
|3,52,906.92
|1,224.45
|0.05
|5,967.57
|578.52
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,097.45
|28.75
|41,447.84
|339.64
|0.74
|1,679.3
|112.76
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
866
|263.61
|39,130.62
|28.69
|0
|176.36
|42.7
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
326.75
|20.44
|27,905.44
|321.01
|1.68
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
442.05
|61.11
|14,602.62
|84.31
|0.67
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
RAJKUMAR CHAUDHARY
Whole-time Director
Vinubhai Kanjibhai Chavda
Non Executive Director
Ria Rajkumar Chaudhary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hitenkumar Jayantilal Prajapati
Independent Non Exe. Director
Puja Kasera
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krati Gupta
Plot 939 & 940 Waghodia GIDC,
Vaghhodia,
Gujarat - 391760
Tel: +91 96385 42674
Website: http://www.maxwells.in
Email: cs@maxwells.in
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Summary
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Reports by Maxwell Engineering Solutions Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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