Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.96
9.96
9.96
9.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.15
-12.02
-12.79
-13.43
Net Worth
-1.19
-2.06
-2.83
-3.47
Minority Interest
Debt
5
5
5.75
5.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.81
2.94
2.92
2.28
Fixed Assets
1.32
1.02
0.95
0.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.97
2.97
2.97
2.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.4
0.5
0.57
0.61
Networking Capital
-1.76
-2.17
-2.18
-3.4
Inventories
0.12
0.1
0.11
0.17
Inventory Days
5.38
Sundry Debtors
0.48
0.37
0.67
0.5
Debtor Days
15.85
Other Current Assets
0.47
0.44
0.45
0.33
Sundry Creditors
-2.31
-2.32
-2.41
-3.24
Creditor Days
102.71
Other Current Liabilities
-0.52
-0.76
-1
-1.16
Cash
0.88
0.61
0.61
1.31
Total Assets
3.81
2.93
2.92
2.29
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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