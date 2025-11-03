Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended Sep 30, 2025.