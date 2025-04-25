Notice of Meeting of the equity shareholders of Medinova Diagnostic Services Limited as directed by NCLT to be held on April 25, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through VC/OAVM. Proceedings of NCLT convened meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2025) Report of the Scrutinizer along with voting results of the NCLT convened meeting of equity shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.04.2025)