INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of Lucent Industries Limited

(Formerly Known as Sylph Education Solutions Limited)

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Lucent Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Sylph Education Solutions Limited) ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, and notes to Standalone Financial Statement including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report namely Directors Report, Annexures to Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility Statement and shareholders information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The said reports are expected to be made available to us after the issue of our auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and statement of changes of equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (lnd AS) referred to in Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguard.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other matter

N.A. Shah Associates LLP has been appointed as joint auditor on April 15, 2025 for F.Y. 2024-25. The audit of financial statements for the year ended March, 31 2024 have been carried out by M/s. Goenka Mehta & Associates (one of the joint auditor).

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and loss Account including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with respect to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B." Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with respect to Standalone Financial Statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors for the year except sitting fees to independent directors and non-executive directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197(5) of the Act; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations for which provisions have not been made which would impact on its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) As per the management representation provided, we report,

• no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company.

• no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused me to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Board of Directors during their meeting dated June 3, 2025 have not declared dividend

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated from March 27, 2025 to March 31, 2025, for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail features being tampered with. Additionally, audit trail has been preserved by the Company w.e.f. March 27, 2025 as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For M/s. Goenka Mehta & Associates For N. A. Shah Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 129445W Firm Registration No. 116560W/W100149 Gaurav Mehta Prashant Daftary Partner Partner Membership No.: 130401 Membership No.: 117080 UDIN: 25130401BMMICJ4677 UDIN: 25117080BMJBFB6513 Place: Rajkot Place: Mumbai Date: June 3, 2025 Date: June 3, 2025

Annexure "A" To Independent Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2025 [Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirement" of our report of even date]

(i) The Company does not have any property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Therefore, the requirement of paragraph 3(i) of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) In respect of Inventory:

a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, requirements of paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made any investments or provided guarantees or securities to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties. Further, the Company has given unsecured loans and advances in the nature of loans to other entities for which our comments are as under:

a) the Company has granted unsecured loans and the details for the same have been given below:

Particulars Loans or advances in the nature of loan (Amount in Rs. Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Subsidiary - Others 1,050.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiary - Others 700.00

Based on the information and explanation given to us, apart from the above, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that loans given by the Company are prima facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Further, as informed to us, the Company has not made any investment, provided guarantee, given security or given any advances in nature of loan.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of demand loan, the principal and interest have been repaid as and when demanded. In absence of repayment schedule as regards principal and interest, the question of our comment on regularity of receipt of principal amount and interest does not arise.

d) In respect of loans repayable on demand, we are unable to comment on the amounts overdue for more than ninety days, if any and reasonable steps for recovery as required under clause (iii)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year there is no renewal or extension, or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) Following are the details of loans and advances in the nature of loan granted during the year which are either repayable on demand or without specifying the terms of repayment:

(Amount in Rs. Lakhs) Particulars All parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans either repayable on demand or agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment - granted during the year 1,050.00 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - -

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public. Therefore, question of reporting compliance with directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder does not arise. We are informed that no order relating to the Company has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) The Central government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any goods and services rendered by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, as applicable. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2025, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above have not been deposited on account of any dispute as at March 31, 2024:

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to financial institutions or banks or any other lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Therefore, the paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the audit procedures performed by us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. The Company does not have any joint ventures and associates. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. The Company does not have any joint ventures and associates. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) As informed to us, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 12.42 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which comes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of financial Statement as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the financial statement date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and We neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the financial statement date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to spend on CSR as per section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, reporting under he paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For M/s. Goenka Mehta & Associates For N. A. Shah Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 129445W Firm Registration No. 116560W/W100149 Gaurav Mehta Prashant Daftary Partner Partner Membership No.: 130401 Membership No.: 117080 UDIN: 25130401BMMICJ4677 UDIN: 25117080BMJBFB6513 Place: Rajkot Place: Mumbai Date: June 3, 2025 Date: June 3, 2025

Annexure "B" To Independent Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2025 [Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatary requirement" of our report of even date]

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Lucent Industries Limited ("the Company"), as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, read with our comment given in Emphasis of Matter para below, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025 based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Emphasis of matter

During the year, the Company has amended object clause in the Memorandum of Association (MOA) to start the new business activity, i.e., digital media and advertising agency and discontinued the earlier business activity i.e. retail and wholesaler of sale of goods, accordingly the Company is in process of updating the Internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements documentation. Presently, the compliance with internal control and guidelines are monitored by the senior management.

Our opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards of Accounting, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding on internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference

to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company, (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.