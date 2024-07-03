Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,509.9
Prev. Close₹1,474.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.24
Day's High₹1,548.95
Day's Low₹1,504.4
52 Week's High₹1,573.55
52 Week's Low₹649.3
Book Value₹44.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,392.91
P/E0
EPS2.47
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.13
-0.64
-0.52
-0.43
Net Worth
15.13
14.36
14.48
14.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.07
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-5.8
7.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.07
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.01
0
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.16
-9.43
0.03
9.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-5.8
7.8
Op profit growth
628.04
-27.9
-85.38
-22.62
EBIT growth
98.79
-390.34
-109.71
174.44
Net profit growth
-82.04
-2,235.34
-101.22
3,760.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
218.48
87.15
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
218.48
87.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.76
0.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Ishank Joshi
Executive Director / WTD / Chief Operating Officer
Kunal Kothari
Whole Time Director & CTO
Tejas Rathod
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pankaj Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
AMIT KUMAR MUNDRA
Independent Non Exe. Director
KANCHAN VOHRA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manali Gohil
1 Avantika Nagar Scheme No 51,
Sangam Nagar,
Madhya Pradesh - 452006
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: sylphedu@gmail.com; info@sylphedu.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Mobavenue AI Tech Limited was originally incorporated as Sylph Education Solutions Private Limited on January 29, 2010 vide certificate of incorporation with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh...
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Reports by Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd
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