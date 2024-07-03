iifl-logo

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
1,547.85
(4.95%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:00:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,509.9
  • Day's High1,548.95
  • 52 Wk High1,573.55
  • Prev. Close1,474.85
  • Day's Low1,504.4
  • 52 Wk Low 649.3
  • Turnover (lac)45.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.23
  • EPS2.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,392.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹1,509.9

Prev. Close

₹1,474.85

Turnover(Lac.)

₹45.24

Day's High

₹1,548.95

Day's Low

₹1,504.4

52 Week's High

₹1,573.55

52 Week's Low

₹649.3

Book Value

₹44.23

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,392.91

P/E

0

EPS

2.47

Divi. Yield

0

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2025

arrow

12 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 20 Feb, 2026

arrow

26 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:38 AM
Mar-2026Feb-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.60%

Non-Promoter- 34.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15

15

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.13

-0.64

-0.52

-0.43

Net Worth

15.13

14.36

14.48

14.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.07

0.07

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-5.8

7.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.07

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.01

0

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.16

-9.43

0.03

9.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-5.8

7.8

Op profit growth

628.04

-27.9

-85.38

-22.62

EBIT growth

98.79

-390.34

-109.71

174.44

Net profit growth

-82.04

-2,235.34

-101.22

3,760.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

218.48

87.15

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

218.48

87.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.76

0.71

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Ishank Joshi

Executive Director / WTD / Chief Operating Officer

Kunal Kothari

Whole Time Director & CTO

Tejas Rathod

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pankaj Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

AMIT KUMAR MUNDRA

Independent Non Exe. Director

KANCHAN VOHRA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manali Gohil

Registered Office

1 Avantika Nagar Scheme No 51,

Sangam Nagar,

Madhya Pradesh - 452006

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: sylphedu@gmail.com; info@sylphedu.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Mobavenue AI Tech Limited was originally incorporated as Sylph Education Solutions Private Limited on January 29, 2010 vide certificate of incorporation with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh...
Read More

Reports by Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd share price today?

The Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1547.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd is ₹2392.91 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd is 0 and 33.34 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd is ₹649.3 and ₹1573.55 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd?

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 162.60%, 3 Years at 228.91%, 1 Year at 123.46%, 6 Month at 15.48%, 3 Month at 25.27% and 1 Month at 31.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.60 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.