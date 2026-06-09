Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.13
-0.64
-0.52
-0.43
Net Worth
15.13
14.36
14.48
14.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0
5
3.9
3.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.13
19.36
18.38
18.34
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.01
18.36
18.36
18.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.15
0.99
0
-0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.54
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.94
1
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-1.73
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.6
-0.01
0
-0.07
Cash
3.86
0
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
15.13
19.35
18.38
18.33
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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