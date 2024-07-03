Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd Summary

Mobavenue AI Tech Limited was originally incorporated as Sylph Education Solutions Private Limited on January 29, 2010 vide certificate of incorporation with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh. Company was subsequently converted into a public limited Company and the name was changed to Sylph Education Solutions Limited on March 04, 2014 and thereafter to Lucent Industries Limited on March 29, 2022 and is changed further to Mobavenue AI Tech Limited with effect from October 1, 2025. In February 2016, the Company came up with Public Issue of 40,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.8 Crore.In 2017, Company started to disrupt the advertising industry with the mobile-first approach through a voyage that began with three people is now 100+ employees strong with 9 workspaces across the globe while being bootstrapped.



It delivered growth with state-of-the-art technology to over 150+ direct clients globally. In FY 2025, Company launched product OrbitX and incorporated Mobavenue Global Holdings Limited as wholly owned subsidiary in London, United Kingdom w.e.f. March 18, 2025.The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 24, 2025, approved a Scheme of Amalgamation for the proposed merger of the Company with Lucent Industries Limited along with their respective shareholders.During the year 2024-25, the the acquirers of the Company acquired a controlling interest of 67.61% in the Company.



Subsequently, the control and management of the Company were taken over by the promoters of Mobavenue Media Private Limited through an open offer conducted in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (SAST). This open offer resulted in the acquisition of a controlling interest of 67.61% in the Company, thereby integrating the management of Mobavenue into the management of the Company.During the year 2025, the Company, which was originally incorporated in the field of education, changed its nature of business and is now engaged in advertising and media services, including digital marketing, content creation, mobile advertising, IT solutions, and related consulting services.The Company offers customized computer applications, IT solutions, technical consulting, and support services related to software, data networks, and systems integration. The Company also provides a wide range of advertising services, including audio-visual media, digital media, and mobile content.



Additionally, it is involved in the development, upgrading, and support of technology in fields such as mobile apps, games, and digital transformation, while promoting and managing various mobile-based products, services, and solutions.The Company is a digital-first group specializing in AI-powered advertising, marketing, and consumer media platforms that drive meaningful growth for businesses worldwide. The business harness the power of Deep Learning and Machine Learning to connect businesses with high-intent audiences across Mobile, CTV, Desktop, and emerging internet-connected screens.Apart from this, Company is scaling as cloud-based and unified media buying multi-platforms into new markets and enhancing its tech to help businesses grow digitally and drive desired outcomes. It is expanding the global presence in developing and developed markets through direct presence, resellers, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and co-innovation with ecosystem players.



The group seeks to expand into new emerging business verticals, such as Martech and Monetization technologies to diversify its business. In FY 2025, Mobavenue makes AI-powered growth marketing technologies that help brands succeed at every stage of their consumer journeys on connected devices, from awareness and acquisition to engagement and retention. The Company has transformed with cutting-edge technology solutions backed by effective Strategy - Implementation - Execution.



It has build websites, Mobile Apps and integration to growth-oriented expertise in Audit & Bug Reports, E-Commerce services, and Chatbox technologies with actionable engagement.