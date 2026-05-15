Board Meeting 15 May 2026 12 May 2026

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026; To consider & declare Final Dividend, if any, on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-2026. Outcome of Board meeting for the Financial Results as on March, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.05.2026)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2026 9 Mar 2026

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting for the purpose of Split of shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18.03.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 30 Jan 2026

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 11, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/02/2026)

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2025 14 Nov 2025

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 21.11.2025 to Consider and evaluate the proposal of fund raising (primarily intended for business expansion and technology development) by way of issue of equity shares through preferential issue under applicable laws subject to approval from the shareholders and sanctions/approvals from the other regulatory/ governmental authorities as may be required and to approve ancillary actions for such fund raising; Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors Held on Friday, November 21, 2025 Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors Held on Friday, November 21, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 21.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting and Closure of Trading Window. Outcome of Board Meeting inter-alia, considered and approved, the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2025 25 Jun 2025